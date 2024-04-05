APC Female supporters create ugly scene at secretariat as Oke returns nomination forms.

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

One of the sixteen aspirants vying for the Ondo governorship position, Chief (Barr.) Olusola Alexander Oke on Friday braved the odds and returned his nomination documents amidst disorderly conduct by his supporters at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat.

Eye witnesses stated that female supporters of the aspirant started assembling at the Secretariat in large numbers as early as nine am and gradually occupied the available spaces while making so much noise with their singing and dancing even though the aspirant was not yet present.

As the hot sun increased in intensity however, many of the women spread their wrappers at any available space to rest and while some of them slept off, those still awake continued to make very rowdy noise.

The noisy situation and disorderly behaviour attracted a senior police personnel, who pleaded with the women to reduce their noise or leave the premises. The warning obviously annoyed some of the women who rained insults on the officer, before leaving but others remained adamant forcing the officer to threaten to evict them by force.

Barr. Oke later arrived the Secretariat after the afternoon Muslim prayers, and after submitting his completed Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, he addressed the media, expressing the hope that if he emerged as the flag-bearer of the APC for the Ondo governorship election in November, 2024 and wins the election, he would improve the state industrially apart from transforming the education landscape.

According to Chief Oke, “I am the best aspirant to lead APC for the Ondo governorship election. I have seen many gaps in Ondo State that requires an experienced person like me to fill and move the state forward,” he said.

During the questions session, Barr. Oke was asked to react to comments by some members of the public who are opposing his candidacy because he is married to an Igbo lady like late Rotimi Akeredolu.

Chief Oke said: “I am a polygamist. Marrying an Igbo woman is not a crime and it will not impact on my performance as governor

He promised to run a progressive and productive administration using vast experience in administration and a professional who has visions for the growth and betterment of Ondo State.

Barr. Oke also called on political parties to look beyond winning elections alone and plan how to properly exploit the redo session of the states where they govern.