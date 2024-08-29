APC encouraging internal democracy to reduce factionalisation — Ganduje

The All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has stated that the party is encouraging internal democracy to reduce factionalising in its fold.

Ganduje said the measure was also aimed at reducing tension in the ruling party.

He said this while receiving members of the Correspondents Chapel of Kano State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by Chairman Alhaji Aminu Garko in his office in Abuja on Thursday.

“We always encourage internal democracy so that we reduce tension and factionalisation of the Party.

“Though you may have incidences here and there at the same time we have internal democracy.

“There is more understanding and there is more hope, especially when you are facing an election,” he said.

He said there was a need for synergy between party officials and political office holders.

“That is if you are talking about the governors, they have a close relationship between them and the party’s structure in the state level and the same thing at the national level.

“So, we normally invite our officials from the state level and give them some information; educate them on issues like internal democracy,” Ganduje said.

The former governor of Kano State said APC had established a Progressives Institute as an intellectual Wing of the party.

“On the issue of having an intellectual wing for the party, we established what we call the Progressives Institute.

“It is to analyse national issues so that they can get the attention of the government to become an agenda for the government,” he said.

Ganduje observed that political parties in developing countries like Nigeria were only normally active during electioneering campaigns, adding that it should not be so.

This, he said, informed the decision of the APC to change the narrative and be active all-year-round.

“When we came in we said we must change the narrative. In our political party, the APC, as an institution, we want to be active throughout the year that is why we directed our offices and chapters at the ward level to ensure that all our offices are renovated so as to be habitable and also become operational.

“That is only possible when they create activities that will be taking place at the party offices right from ward level to the Local Government level up to the state level,” he said.