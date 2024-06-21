APC denies alleged plot to forcefully takeover Rivers. 

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied allegations by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the APC has been plotting to take over Rivers State from the backdoor.

A statement signed by Barrister

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and circulated to newsmen on Thursday accused the PDP of engaging in its “consistent scaremongering tendency and raising false alarm to divert attention.

According to the statement, ” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was engaged in a plot to forcefully take over the government of Rivers State.

“This ridiculous and baseless claim was the subject of the party’s garbled press statement of Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

“The PDP offered no justification for its bogus claim except to mischievously misrepresent and amplify the comments reportedly made by the Chairman of the Rivers state APC Caretaker Committee, Chief Tony Okocha, while sweeping under the carpet the salient issues underpinning the festering crisis in Rivers State.

“Quite contrary to the PDP’s misplaced quibbles against Chief Okocha comments, Governor Siminalayi Fubara is the supreme architect of the horrific crisis rocking Rivers state. Since assumming office over a year ago, Governor Fubara has displayed reckless disdain for the rule of law and democratic institutions, and conducted his government in flagrant violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In an unprecedented display of autocratic arrogance, Governor Fubara declared the democratically elected Rivers state House of Assembly to be non-existent and, without lawful authority, constituted a bogus and an illegal 3-man sham Assembly in brazen violation of express provisions of the Constitution on the threshold composition of the House of Assembly and in disregard of the separation of powers doctrine.

“The governor has continued to expend public funds without lawful appropriations by a duly constituted legislature thereby undermining the will of the good people of Rivers State and their right to effective and accountable democratic governance.

“Governor Fubara is an executive governor of crisis. A serious and focused Governor would have set a clear programme to conduct local government elections given the established timeline for the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent elected local government officials.

“Rather, Governor Fubara sat on his hands and waited, idly, for their tenure to elapse in order to unleash a fresh round of thuggery and executive lawlessness on the people of Rivers state and, again, seeking to arbitrarily impose an illegal, unconstitutional and anti-democratic caretaker committees to run the affairs of local governments in place of a democratically elected local government officials.”

The APC alleged that the current crisis in Rivers state was clearly contrived and executed by Governor Fubara who has continued to usurp the legislative power of the Rivers state legislature while contemptuously disregarding valid decisions and orders of courts of competent jurisdiction in critical matters at the root of the crisis in the state.

The party accused the PDP of deliberately peddling falsehood about a non-existent plot to interfere with the government of Rivers state instead of giving a crash course to Governor Fubara on the basic tenets of democratic and constitutional governance for the benefit of the good people of Rivers state.