APC crisis: I’ll only resign if Buhari directs me – Akpanudoedehe

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The national secretary Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC Senator John James Akpanudoedehe has said he will not resign his appointment until he hears directly from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Akpanudoedehe who spoke with correspondents at the APC National Secretariat on Tuesday after the news broke that he has tendered his resignation said the information was untrue.

According to him, “I have read in social media that I have resigned as Secretary of the APC. I want to state that it is not true that I didn’t resigned. If I have resign, you would have seen my letter of resignation written by me. Someone cannot just say somebody is dead when he is alive.

“I am not bigger than the party, or bigger than the president who is a leader of the country. I waiting for my national chairman to come back.

“We have done so much for this party. When we inherited this party, if you can recall, it was in its lowest ebb. We build the party and recover a lot of grounds. We were able to register 41 million members. And we bought this secretariat of the party.

“We have been able to recover what we lost. We lost and brought in a lot of governors. All the states we lost, we brought in within one year.

“We have been able to go round this country and the Constitution that was a difficult thing to do, we have done it in less than one year.

“We have done reconciliation, ward, local governments and state congresses. And we are about to do the national convention. This is not the first time you are seeing power play.

“I am waiting for the Chairman. If we have directive from the president that we should resign, we are not bigger than the president, we will do so, if we hear from him. Somebody cannot say go and announce he is resigning. Like MKO Abiola used to say, you don’t shave someone’s head in his absence. So, we have done so much.

“And you will agree with me that when we came in, this place was like a dead zone. The secretariat was moved to a private home. But we were committed to what we were doing.

“I am stating here that that breaking news is not from me. I don’t know who announced it.

” Someone cannot say the president said. I have not receive any letter from anywhere. As I said, nobody is bigger than the party. The issue is, have I resigned, the answer is no. I am the national secretary of the party”.