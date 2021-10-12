APC crisis: Bunu inaugurates Adamu led National Reconciliation Committee, wants all cracks cemented

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

Former governor of Nasarawa state and Senator representing Nasarawa West, Abdullahi Adamu, has assured that his committee will perform better than previous National Reconciliation Committees headed by former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and that of former governor of Osun state, Chief Bisi Akande.

Both Tinubu and Akande were appointed at different times to reconcile various groups and interests after the 2015 general elections and 2019 general elections but the panels were unable to meet the targets.

The ruling party is believed to have been more divided after the recent ward and local government congresses nationwide. Speaking Monday at the national secretariat of the APC after another National Reconciliation Committee was inaugurated, Senator Adamu, who was appointed to lead the new panel promised a great deal.

When asked about what his committee can achieve compare to the two previous reconciliation panels, the former governor said: “Somehow, all the members of the National Reconciliation Committee that I have seen are positive. We believe we will be able to accomplish the responsibilities bestowed and the mandate given us today. “We will, as maybe appropriate consult with leader Asiwaju Jagaban. We will consult with the first national chairman of our great party, Chief Akande, who was my contemporary as governor of Osun state, and other prominent leaders and stakeholders of the party that will take interest in what we are doing, we will not hesitate to approach and talk to them and see the best way forward in reconciling our ranks.” The committee is expected to “conduct appropriate engagement between identified groups in each State where there are disputes with a view to bringing about genuine reconciliation and establishing lasting peace and unity in the party.

“Consult with larty leaders and concerned members as the committee deems necessary with a view to achieving peace therein. “Critically examine areas of conflict on the just concluded Ward and Local Government Congress and advance solutions in the circumstance.” While inaugurating the committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, urged the members of the committee to remain resolute and dedicated to execute the assignment with a spirit of teamwork, taking the interest of the party above personal and selfish interests for APC to remain strong, united and Nigeria’s leading political party.

According to Buni, the task before the committee is very important and crucial. “The committee is to reconcile, harmonize, integrate and unite members of the party. It is also expected to resolve real or seeming differences and to cement all cracks for us to approach the National Convention with a united front. “Your report on resolution of these discrepancies would indicate our readiness as a united and strong family for the national convention. Your assignment therefore, has great impact and influence on the convention.”

