APC Convention: I’m eligible to vie for chairmanship – Yari

Former governor of Zamfara state and chairmanship aspirant of the All progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has declared that he is a bona-fide member of the party and that he is in the race to win.

This affirmation is coming a day after another aspirant Dr. Sani Shinkafi faulted his membership of APC where he also said the former governor is not a registered member of the party.

Shinkafi who declared his aspiration for the plum job Wednesday at the national secretariat of the APC claimed that Yari, a two term Governor of Zamfara state is no longer eligible to vie for the chairmanship of the party.

But responding to the claim Thursday in Abuja through a statement, Yari’s Campaign Group led by Engr. Abdullahi Abdulkarim Tsare described Shinkafi as a noise maker who should not be taken seriously by the party and general public.

Yari said he is a duly registered member of the APC with a genuine membership Card adding it behoves the Mai Mala-Buni led caretaker committee to be more circumspect in its dealings with the likes of Shinkafi who ‘is an unserious person considering his antecedents in APGA.”

He noted: “Where was Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, when Abdulaziz contested elections from a State Party Secretary to the exalted Office of a Governor, a two (2) term Governor for that matter.

“If not, why should anybody explain to the public that someone who was a Governor did not have a membership registration of the party he worked so tirelessly to form, and during that period, Shinkafi was in APGA.

“It was when Matawalle defected that he Sani cross carpeted to join his pay masters. For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari is a party man to the core with the following qualifications at his disposal:

“His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari has paid his due in the party and a well-known Financier of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He will continue to do his best until the party attain Victory.

“His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari, being a tested administrator, is committed to ensure that the party principles are adhered to strictly beginning from how the secretariat will be run. The party will certainly take centre stage.

“With his political dexterity and network, His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari, is committed to deploy these skills to draw influential persons into the party and close ranks with existing leaders within the party for the overall progress of APC. These qualities cannot be denied even by the blind.

“Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi is nothing but a noise maker and nothing more than that. Abdulaziz Yari has done so much to build APC and is still doing more to uplift the All Progressives Congress (APC) to greater heights and would as a matter of fact wouldn’t want to join issues with the likes of Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi who always be directed by his pay masters before he can say anything.”

