ÀPC convenes National Caucus/NEC meetings to resolve issues.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The embattled ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has moved to assuage restive members by convening a national caucus and National Executive Council meetings to enable critical stakeholders of the party trash-out some issues that generate conflict in the party.

A notice of meeting issued by the Acting National Secretary of the party, Barrister Felix Faunter Saturday showed that the national caucus gathering will hold on August 2nd at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa and will be a night outing exclusive to selected members such as top party leaders, former presidents and vice presidents as well as national assembly lawmakers, who are members of APC. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice Alhaji Shetima are also expected to attend among others.

The NEC and National Caucus meetings have been put-off three times now following the deep misunderstanding in the party, which led to a spat of resignations.

It was observed that the meeting notice clearly avoided any mention of its agenda but inside sources disclosed that the internal dispute, which led to the recent forced resignation of the former National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary Senator Iyola Omisore would be top among issues to be discussed.

The National Executive Council meeting will follow on 3rd August at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and will be attended by a fairly enlarged group of members drawn from various parts of the country.

The National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was to have taken place on the 10th and 11th of July, 2023, but was postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively and later out-off again