APC cancels suspension of Benue State Chairman.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has nullified the alleged suspension of the Party’s Chairman in Benue State, Augustine Agada, by local party executives in his Ehaje Ward 1, Owukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

A statement signed and issued on Wednesday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka advised the local patty members to set aside every action on the alleged suspension with immediate effect.

The APC directed that the alleged suspension and all related actions in the matter be hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.

According to the statement, Augustine Agada remains a bonafide member of the party and the Chairman of the APC Benue State Chapter.

Augustine Agada was allegedly suspended for anti-party activities and the mismanagement of resources but the national leadership said proper procedures were not followed in carrying out the suspension.