APC Campaign Group flays PDP’s video against Aiyedatiwa

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The All Progressive Congress Campaign Council has vehemently condemned the malicious and fabricated viral video and photograph circulated by People’s Democratic Party agents.

It said this desperate attempt to tarnish the image of Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, was a reprehensible act that undermines our democratic values.

The group denounced the ‘blatant’ lie and urged the public to disregard its content. The photograph in question is not that of Governor Aiyedatiwa, and the allegations made against him are utterly false.

A statement by the group’s Chairman, Strategy & Communication Development, Kenneth-Odusola Stevenson, said APC Campaign Council has confirmed that the individual in the photograph is not the Governor.

He said Governor Aiyedatiwa’s calm and composed leadership style is well-known, and he has been working tirelessly to promote infrastructural development, prioritize workers’ welfare, and provide employment opportunities for the youth.

According to him, “Contrary to the fabricated claims, Governor Aiyedatiwa has not traveled out of the country since assuming office. His commitment to serving the people of Ondo State has been evident in his dedication to addressing the challenges facing the state.

“Since his inauguration on December 27, 2023, Governor Aiyedatiwa has earned a reputation as a workers-friendly governor. His focus on delivering democracy’s dividends to all Ondo State citizens is unwavering, and he remains committed to sustaining his predecessor’s legacies.

“The APC Campaign Council urges the electorate to reject this vile propaganda and focus on real issues affecting our state. We stand by Governor Aiyedatiwa’s proven track record of leadership and service.

“Furthermore, we warn those responsible for this malicious video to cease their destructive actions. Spreading falsehoods and inciting hatred harms our democracy.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join us in condemning this despicable act. Let us elevate our political discourse and prioritize citizens’ welfare.

“This vicious smear campaign will not go unchecked. We demand accountability from those responsible and urge law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators.

“Our commitment to truth, decency, and democratic values remains unwavering. We will continue to promote Governor Aiyedatiwa’s achievements and vision for Ondo State’s progress.

”Join us in rejecting this baseless propaganda and embracing a constructive campaign focused on the issues that truly matter.

For a better society