Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

APC calls for fervent prayers for Nigeria during Ramadan

Latest News
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has enjoined Muslim faithfuls to use the holy month of Ramadan for deep reflection, spiritual rejuvenation and greater devotion to Allah.
Ramadan marks the commencement of a month-long fasting on the Islamic calendar. It is a season of renewed devotion to Almighty Allah, and service to the nation and humanity.
National Publicity Secretary of the
All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, in a statement said “as this year’s Ramadan commences, our great Party urges prayers for Nigeria’s prosperity, security and unity. It also behoves us to pray for our leaders at all levels, and extend love and care to the less-priviledged around us.
“We pray Almighty Allah to imbue in our Islamic faithful the spirit of sacrifice, humility, mercy and kindness.
“We also pray that the lessons and blessings of Ramadan will rest on all,” the statement concluded.

Continue Reading
Editor 18445 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Ramadan: Deputy Speaker Calls for Prayers, Peace

We are prioritizing security “There Won’t Be…

Court fixes April 15 to hear applications in alleged N4.8bn…

Kalu seeks review of Disability Act, 5% employment quota for…

1 of 2,096