APC calls for fervent prayers for Nigeria during Ramadan

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has enjoined Muslim faithfuls to use the holy month of Ramadan for deep reflection, spiritual rejuvenation and greater devotion to Allah.

Ramadan marks the commencement of a month-long fasting on the Islamic calendar. It is a season of renewed devotion to Almighty Allah, and service to the nation and humanity.

National Publicity Secretary of the

All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, in a statement said “as this year’s Ramadan commences, our great Party urges prayers for Nigeria’s prosperity, security and unity. It also behoves us to pray for our leaders at all levels, and extend love and care to the less-priviledged around us.

“We pray Almighty Allah to imbue in our Islamic faithful the spirit of sacrifice, humility, mercy and kindness.

“We also pray that the lessons and blessings of Ramadan will rest on all,” the statement concluded.