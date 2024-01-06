Apapa gridlock: Truck drivers won’t dictate how Lagosians run their lives- Lagos govt

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Following the Lagos State Government’s zero tolerance on indiscriminate parking by truck drivers along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, sanity eventually returned along the corridors.

But, recent developments showed the directive by the State Government has again, been violated by truck drivers leading to the resurgence of gridlock.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso has therefore warned that the law would take its course as the truck drivers would not be allowed to dictate how Lagosians run their lives.

In an interview with newsmen at Alausa, Ikeja, Omotoso warned the violators to desist from violating the existing call up system, saying the law would take its due course.

In what appeared to be a defiance to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vacation order, truck drivers had again shut down Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, causing untold pains to motorists and residents.

It was learnt between Second Rainbow and Mile 2, there had been a tight gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway contrary to the governor’s directive.

Also, most heavy-duty vehicle drivers have relocated to some inner roads like Kirikiri Avenue, parking indiscriminately along the road.

The Special Joint Traffic Team, recently established to manage the traffic on the directive of Governor Sanwo-Olu, as well as men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA could not make any meaningful impact to address the situation.

Those who work and live or have one form of business transaction on the other axis had harrowing experiences driving through the road.

Sources disclosed that the impunity and corruption in the administration of the Electronic Call-Up System (Eto) for trucks by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and its technical partner -Truck Transit Park Limited, TTP, have returned, leading to trucks parking indiscriminately on the road.

Recently, freight forwarders operating at Lagos Ports raised an alarm over the return of impunity and corruption in the administration of the Eto for trucks.

Freight forwarders alleged that the Call-Up system for trucks which was initially issued for N27,000 is now being hoarded and made available to very few cabals, who are now reselling it for N150,000.

Omotoso said, “I think it is human element that’s responsible. There is a system that you can’t go to the port when you are not called up. Despite being punished for violating the rule, people still defy the order and ready to get punished.

“The tyranny of the thugs and the truck drivers was causing the gridlock,” the Commissioner explained.

He further hinted that not less than 150 truck drivers were recently sanctioned but surprisingly they were left off the hook.

The Commissioner explained that, “If your activity is a discomfort to other Lagosians, it is a shame to yourself. This is not the way to do business. Apapa used to be a very beautiful place, if there is Apapa today and people cannot have access to it, property values will be going down, I think it is something to be worried about.

“And that was why Mr Governor himself visited Apapa about two times and you saw after his visit, people behave themselves. So, it is for all of us to begin to follow the direction of the law. If people are not doing that, the chaos we see on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway is what we will continue to see.

“For us as a government we are not going to allow that to happen. Anybody who feels that his own business must disturb Lagosians will have to have a rethink, it is not going to be allowed because there are laws against what they are doing and the laws have to be enforced. The thing is that when you see trucks and you say you want to put the drivers before the law, you will see people threatening you, they are going to go on strike, and when they go on strike, there will be no fuel, it’s all blackmail that all of us have to agree that we must not surrender to, so if we don’t surrender to that kind of blackmail, I believe these guys are going to behave themselves. All of us need to ensure that we stay on the line of the law, so that we don’t succumb to truck drivers to dictate our lives,” the Commissioner warned.