Anyim mourns with Sokoto Gov Tambuwal over death of brother

Ciement Nnachl (abakaliki)

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, on Wednesday, condoled with the Sokoto State Governor Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, over the death of his elder brother, Alhaji Bello Muhammadu Tambuwal.

Late Bello Tambuwal was the Wazirin Tambuwal until his death.

In a condolence letter which he sent to Governor Tambuwal, Senator Anyim described the death of the elder Tambuwal as painful.

Senator Anyim who is a Presdential Aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming 2023 general election however urged the Sokoto State Governor and the entire Tambuwal family to take consolation in the fact that the deceased Tambuwal led a worthy life.

Anyim wrote on his condolence message, “I received with sadness News of the death of your elder brother Alhaji Bello Muhammadu Wazirim Tambulwal ‘

“I deeply commiserate with your Excellency , your family and the Tambulwal Community on this very loss”

“I can imagine how much you will miss his wise counsel and support, painful and devastating as this experience must be for you and your entire family”

“I urge you to find solace in the worthy services your late brother rendered to his people in the last thirty- seven years as the Wazirin Tambuwal.

“I pray that Almighty God will grant you all the courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss”.