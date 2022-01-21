Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Anyim mourns with Sokoto Gov Tambuwal over death of brother

Metro news
By Editor
0 10

 

Ciement Nnachl (abakaliki)

 

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, on Wednesday, condoled with the Sokoto State Governor Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, over the death of his elder brother, Alhaji Bello Muhammadu Tambuwal.

Late Bello Tambuwal was the Wazirin Tambuwal until his death.

In a condolence letter which he sent to Governor Tambuwal, Senator Anyim described the death of the elder Tambuwal as painful.

Senator Anyim who is a Presdential Aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming 2023 general election however urged the Sokoto State Governor and the entire Tambuwal family to take consolation in the fact that the deceased Tambuwal led a worthy life.

Anyim wrote on his  condolence message, “I received with sadness News of the death of your elder brother Alhaji Bello Muhammadu Wazirim Tambulwal ‘

“I deeply commiserate with your Excellency , your family and the Tambulwal Community on this  very loss”

“I can imagine how much you will miss his wise counsel and support, painful and devastating as this experience must be for you and your entire family”

“I urge you to find solace in the worthy services your late brother rendered to his people in the last thirty- seven years as the Wazirin Tambuwal.

“I pray that Almighty God will grant you all the courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss”.

Continue Reading
Editor 2766 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

IPOB COMMENDS ABIA COURT OVER KANU”S VICTORY

  Girl commits suicide after Aid worker allegedly raped…

Catholic school teacher beats 11-year old student to death…

Youth Group Wants Ohanaeze Ndigbo to ban use of  cows for…

1 of 79