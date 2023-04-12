Anyanwu emerges PDP gov candidate in Imo

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has emerged as the party’s governorship candidate for the November 11 Imo State gubernatorial poll.

His emergence followed the PDP primary election held on Wednesday at the party’s secretariat along the Okigwe Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Anyanwu is expected to challenge the re-election of the incumbent Governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The State Organising Secretary of the opposition party, Lawrence Biado, said the seven-man electoral panel constituted by the National Working Committee headed by Kenneth Okon was present to monitor the primary election in Imo.

But it was gathered that a former Governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, was conspicuously absent during the primary election.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng