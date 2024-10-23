Anxiety as S/Court reserves ruling on suit challenging EFCC’s existence

There is palpable anxiety as the Supreme Court has reserved judgment in a significant case brought by 16 state governments challenging the constitutionality of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other federal agencies.

The decision was reached on Tuesday by a seven-member panel of justices, led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, following arguments presented by the legal teams involved.

The suit was initially filed by the Kogi State Government through its Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, questioning the legality of the EFCC’s operations.

The challenge was later joined by 15 other states, including Ondo, Edo, Oyo, Ogun, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Enugu, Benue, Anambra, Plateau, Cross River, and Niger, as co-plaintiffs in the case.

However, in recent developments, the Attorneys General of Anambra, Adamawa, and Ebonyi have withdrawn from the suit. The Supreme Court’s reserved judgment is eagerly awaited, as the outcome could have far-reaching implications for the jurisdiction and authority of federal agencies like the EFCC in relation to the constitutional rights of states.