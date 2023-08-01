Anxiety as Presidential Court reserves judgment in Atiku, Obi’s petitions.

Disqualify Tinubu, declare me winner or order a re-run — Atiku

.We’ve proved our case, Obi’s lawyer tells Court

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), sitting in Abuja, to declare him winner of the February 25 election that produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.

While adopting his final written address on Tuesday, in his petition marked: CA/PEPC/05/2023, challenging the outcome of the presidential election, Atiku asked the court to disqualify President Tinubu due to the weight of allegations against him.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the court had on the last adjourned date directed parties to prepare their final briefs of argument and appear before it to adopt.

Addressing the court through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Atiku added that in the alternative, the court should order a re-run of the presidential election or a run-off election for the office of the President.

The court, in a notice to the parties, invited them to adopt their written address with respect to the petition filed against President Bola Tinubu and Vice -President Kashim Shettima, praying the court to nullify their election.

At the commencement of the adoption process, Counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) A.B Mahmoud (SAN), asked the court to dismiss the petition, as the petitioners have not proved that there was corrupt practices during the election, so the election cannot be said to be corrupt.

He noted that on the issue of non- compliance, the electoral act did not mandate the use of the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, but that of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which some of the witnesses called by the Petitioners confirmed that they were able to upload some results but couldn’t upload others due to network glitches.

On the issue of 25% of FCT, Mahmood said, that though being the nations capital, Abuja is the 37th state of the federation and should be treated as such.

Also adopting his final written address, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), also appealed to the court to dismiss the petition on the ground that the petitioners in their final written address, wasted time attacking the 2nd respondent(Tinubu), instead of proving their case, which goes to show that they have no case.

The Senior lawyer went on to describe the petitioners as “Meddlesome Interlopers” who abandoned their case without a prayer before the court and concentrated on attacking the 2nd respondent.

He agreed with the counsel to INEC, that Abuja, despite being the Federal Capital Territory, is the 37th state of the federation and not a special entity.

On his part, counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) also prayed the court to dismiss the petition, on the grounds that, all points raised in the petition had been ruled on by other courts.

He noted that issue of election results, that the petitioners, did not prove that election did not hold in any area, neither did they prove that the results were proported as their witnesses did not disagree with the results of the election, as the only complain they had was the uploading of results.

On the issue of 25% in Abuja, he said treating Abuja special will be undue privilege, discrimination and elevation of a state, above others.

Fagbemi (SAN) added that on the issue of forfeiture, that it was a civil forfeiture not a criminal forfeiture.

Adopting his final address, Chief Uche representing Atiku agreed that the Electoral Act did not mandate the uploading of results to IREV, but they INEC has a choice to decide which means to use for collation of results.

He however noted that INEC made a choice, which was clearly communicated to all parties and the Nation by the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, that there will be uploading of results to the IReV portal.

He also noted that INEC deployed machines to be used for the election and they agreed that there were technical glitches, which means they made a choice to use technology, as such the issue of non-compliance was a deliberate act of the 1st respondent (INEC).

On the issue of 25% in the FCT, Chief Uche noted that according to the Constitution, the nation has only 36 states and FCT, which makes Abuja special, praying the court to discountance the objections of the respondents.

Justice Tsammani thanked all parties for their cooperation so far and reserved judgement for a later date which will be communicated to them.

Similarly ,the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Tuesday reserved judgment in a petition filed by the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, challenging the outcome of the February 25 elections.

The Five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned for judgement after all the parties adopted their final written addresses in the matter.

Obi in a joint petition with the LP, marked: PEPC/Ca/03/2023, asked the court to Nulify the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election, on grounds of Non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Among other grounds raised by Obi was that Tinubu failed to score up to 25% in the Federal Capital Territory as required by law, for him to be declared winner.

They also raised the issue of Tinubu’s alleged forfeiture of $460,000 at a Chicago District Court, which are said to be proceeds from narcotic trafficking.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), A. B. Mahmood asked the court to dismiss the petition for want of merit.

He said that INEC did its best to ensure that the technologies deployed for the elections functions properly, making use of the Amazon web services to ensure security of the technologies.

He however stated that the INEC deployed technologies suffered a Glitch for four hours on election day which is not completely unusual and the said Glitch was not caused by human elements contrary to the allegation of the Petitioners as they failed to prove it.

The Senior lawyer said that there was no provisions of an electronic collation system in the Electoral Act, but manual collation, which was why it was not used even in the National Assembly Elections, adding that the IReV portal was only for public view, to enhance public trust, but that collation was strictly manual.

Mahmood (SAN) said the 18,088 blurred results is a non-issue, that it does not suggest that the physical copies of the results were also also blurred and in no way affects the outcome of the polls.

On the issue of 25% in Abuja, Mahmood said using it as a yardstick to nulify an election is giving the FCT an undue elevation above other states and the voters in the FCT a special tag which results to grave absurdity.

Also addressing the court, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) representing Tinubu/Shettima told court to dismiss the petition for lack of merit.

He said the Petitioners have no address before the court, as they titled their document, “IN RESPONSE TO THE 2ND AND THIRD RESPONDENTS ADDRESS”, showing they have no address of their own.

On the issue of Non-compliance, the Senior lawyer said that uploading results to the IReV portal is not part of the collation process in the declaration of results, as they are done physically.

He referred to a suit filed by the LP that the Court should compel INEC to transmit electronically, but the judgement went against the party and they failed to appeal the government.

On forfeiture, he said Tinubu is not under any fine and the issue is not within the period of 10 years as required by law

Chief Olanipekun aligned himself with the submissions of the counsel for INEC on the peculiarities of Abuja as a state, but that even at that, based on Electoral collage, Tinubu got 25% of the votes in Abuja.

He said Obi lacks the locus standi to file a petition because he is not a member of the LP and cannot talk about an election he should not have participated in, and that if a re-run is to happen, he will not participate because he came third.

Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the court had in one way or another already determined all the issues raised by the Petitioners.

He said the Petitioners admitted that election was done properly but just uploading was missing, which in no way affects the credibility of the process.

Prince Fagbemi said the issue of re-run is a two horse race between the two leading contenders, which is not available to the Petitioners.

He maintained that Tinubu’s case is not a criminal forfeiture, as no charge was preferred, nor was there a trial or conviction and agreed with the other respondents on the status of the FCT.

Resounding to the addresses by the respondents, Counsel for Obi and the LP, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu asked the court to dismiss the objections of the respondents on to their petition.

He said the respondents have laboured in vain to in trying to degrade the importance of the IReV, siting the case of Oyetola vs INEC, where the Supreme Court said IReV is part of the Electoral Process as it is a tool for review of the process

He asked the court to nulify the election as it was largely flawed, saying that INEC issued purported polling unit results to the Petitioners, out of which 8123 were blurred, blank, while some had pictures.

Dr. Uzoukwu said it is not in doubt that Tinubu forfeited $460,000, which are proceeds from narcotic trafficking in the US stating that it is enough to disqualify him as stated by law.

He said there is an attempt to exclude the petitioner from a possible re-run, but that from section 134 of the Electoral Act, the only candidate qualified for the rerun is the petitioner.

The Senior lawyer described as baseless, the allegation that they abandoned their petition because the respondents went ahead to reply to the document they claimed was not important.

On the issue of 25%in the FCT, Dr. Uzoukwu said that the respondents know that it has merit which is why they decided not to urge the court to interpret the word “and” in that section of the Electoral Act, as disjunctive.

Justice Tsammani therefore reserved judgement to a later date which will be communicated to the parties.