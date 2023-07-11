Anxiety as Akeredolu writes Ondo Assembly for extension of medical leave

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Consequent upon the Doctor’s advice on the need to take adequate rest after recuperating, Ondo State Governor, Okuwarotimi Akeredolu, has forwarded the letter of extension on medical leave to the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon .Olamide Oladiji, said the Governor’s action was in line with section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter, his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would continue to act as Governor until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

It would be recalled that in the Governor’s letter of 5th June, 2023, he had earlier informed of his proceeding on medical leave and was expected to resume on July 6, 2023.

The Speaker, who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.