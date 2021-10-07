Anti-open grazing law: Ondo herders still adamant

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Despite the anti-open grazing law operational in Ondo state, herders are still adamant and refused to abide with the state government’s directive.

The latest was a bloody accident that occurred along Afin-Okeagbe road which led to three persons seriously injured and now receiving treatment in a health centre with various degrees of injuries.

Eye witness said the victims were on their motorbike when a cow just jumped on the road leading to a serious accident that made the bike a write-off and the accident victims were rushed to the nearest hospital.

According to a community leader from Afin-Akoko, Mr. Aliu Ogunleye, the case was later reported to Amotekun corps at Okeagbe-Akoko who later came to the scene of the accident to carry the dead cow while those herdsmen were at large after sensing possible arrest.

Efforts to speak with the head of Amotekun in Akoko Northwest local government failed.

Another community leader from Okeagbe-Akoko, Mr. Akule Adewumi, cautioned herders against open grazing that the state government had outlawed.

For a better society