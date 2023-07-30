Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Anthrax: Lagos identifies, destroys infected animals

News
By Editor
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State Government has confiscated, burnt and buried six animals infected with Anthrax disease to prevent its spread.

 

The cases were discovered during surveillance of animals on Lagos Island and Agege.

 

The Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Olatokunbo Emokpae disclosed this in a statement signed on behalf of the government, saying officials of the ministry carried out the exercise.

 

The statement read, “No case of human infection has either been identified or reported since the discovery of Anthrax disease in Lagos. Human and animal surveillance activities have been stepped up.

 

“Free vaccination activities and monitoring have also been intensified. Animal owners should take advantage of the exercise by coming forward with their herd for inoculation.

 

“Please report cases of symptoms in animals to the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture Director of Veterinary Services via telephone on 08023427594, 08180703010 or contact the Veterinary Epidemiologist on 08023328244.”

Continue Reading
Editor 13113 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NDLEA arrests artistes’ manager, businessman who sell drugs…

ASR Africa Flag-Off Construction Of N1billion Career Devt…

Don’t relent in investing in your children, Tafida…

30 Bishops, other Christian leaders to begin study programme…

1 of 1,161