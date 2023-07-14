Anthrax: FCTA heightens surveillance across border

Favour Ishember, Abuja

following the recent case of anthrax reported in some regions in neighbouring Ghana earlier in June the Federal Capital Territory Administration says its heightening surveillance across borders into the territory to guard against the entrance of the disease.

Director of Veterinary at the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Dr. Regina Adaulugba, said though Nigeria has no single unit case of the disease, the FCT administration is tightening surveillance across control posts of its borders to prevent an outbreak.

Adaulugba, in a chat with newsmen in Abuja, disclosed that the FCTA will soon be embarking on sensitization campaigns with herders, butchers, and other stakeholders since they are most at risk of contracting the disease.

She said the campaign is in compliance to a directive by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to all States to raise awareness on the disease.

“The fear is importing infected animals from neighbouring countries. There is every risk that it could come here so to be on the safe side, we have begun a sensitisation programme already. We did one in Deidei abattoir where we gathered the butchers and meat handlers because they are the most people at risk. People who trade in animals, people who butcher animals, those who handle them, veterinary doctors, personnel that have anything to do with animals. These are the people most at risk and they are the people who should take proper precautions.

“So we gathered them to let them know, to put them on alert that there’s an outbreak in not too far away countries and our borders are not too tight so they should look out and be careful.”

The Director also ask residents and butchers to avoid buying or selling sick animals or slaughtering them and to also report symptoms to veterinary clinics and centers close to them.

“If they see any symptom of high fever, sudden death, bleeding from the nose, the mouth, the ear, they must report such, because this is typical with anthrax carcass. Blood doesn’t cloth so if they see such things they should quickly report to the veterinary department and we can take proper measures.

“We gathered the butchers at Deidei and also gathered butchers at Karu abattoir which is our major abattoir. We worked in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, NCDC, Environmental, Health and Human Services Secretariat and did a sensitisation.

“We told them the risk and dangers of the disease and why it gives concern is that it affects both humans and animals. It has several roots of transmission. If you have a wound on your hand and get contact with an infected animal, or if you eat anything with anthrax. It can also be transmitted by air. Aerosol transmission is what makes it even more dangerous the spores can inhale and cause problems.

On what the administration has done to reach out to Fulani herders and nomadic, the Director said the FCT Administration is planning a massive stakeholders meeting and sensitisation workshop.

Already she said a committee has be set up to work on the modalities of reaching out to them.

“We intend to mass produce flyers and hand bills with illustrations and pictures that will show them what to look out for and measures to take to avoid contacting the disease because they are the ones who will loose animals if they don’t take precautions.”

She assured that the Emergency Preparedness Department of the Epidemiology unit is well trained to handle on the spot analysis and carry out active and passive surveillance and be ready at all times. “As we speak, have all the equipment that we can immediately do something before they ask for external assistance.”

She advised residents always call the attention of experts veterinary centers before disposing sick animals.