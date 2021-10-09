Champion Newspapers Limited
Anthony Joshua triggers rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after losing belts

Anthony Joshua’s rematch against heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk could take place in March, his promoter Eddie Hearn says.

SportsBoxing
By Champion
0 4

Hearn confirmed on Saturday night that Joshua had triggered his rematch clause against the Ukrainian.

Usyk stunned Britain’s Joshua last month, winning by unanimous decision to take the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts.

“He [Joshua] has got his head back in the game,” Hearn said.

“He is training now and today we officially triggered the rematch for the Oleksandr Usyk fight which we will see early next spring.

“We’re looking for him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion. I think realistically March is when you’re likely to see the rematch.”

Usyk has previously said he wants the rematch to take place at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv.

