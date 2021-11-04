Ansar Radio raises N6.7m for open heart surgery of 10 yr-old IDP girl in Borno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Final succour has been brought to the way of a 10-year old poor Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) girl from Nganzai Local Government Ares of Borno State.(name withheld) who was in need of N3.547million to undergo open-heart surgery when Al Anssar Radio stand down all its programmes to raise fund for the treatment of the little girl.

During the 25-hour non-stop programme, which was adjudged the ever-long radio programs in the world,, N6.7 million was raised for the settlement of the medical expenses of the IDP girl, while the balance was also used in settling the medical bills of 74 other patients to undergo treatments for different ailments.

The 10-year old IDP girl who was diagnosed with congenital heart disease, according to a letter from Dr Ibrahim B.A. of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), said she required N3.547million to cover for her treatment, including post-operative care and travel logistics.

Speaking to newsmen on the fundraising on a programme entitled “Deep Thinking”, the pioneer General Manager of the Radio, Alhaji Nuhu Tahir, on Sunday said: “This is the exciting moment I ever had in my life, as we were able to not only raise the money needed for the treatment of the poor little IDP girl but exceeded our target. People were donating as little as N1 and the highest donation is N500,000. This shows the passion of the people of Borno and Nigeria in general to assist their fellow brothers and sisters.

“Most interestingly, 40 per cent of the N6.7 million realized were from Christians, 50 per cent Muslims, while 10 per cent others judging by the name of the accounts of the contributors. This shows that Nigerians love themselves irrespective of religion or tribe. This shows Nigeria is still united and Nigerians have that brotherly concern for each either “, Tahir explained

Our correspondent reports that records available to him indicate that a total of 75 patients were assisted from the N6.7 million raised from the programme. The beneficiaries range from those who could not afford medication as low as N1,000 to the poor little IDP girl that gulped N3.547million for her open heart surgery, in addition to N53,000 logistic cost.

Also, the N6.7million included the medical bill of a patient who was to undergo eye surgery at the ECWA, hospital Kano at the cost of N500,000, and another patient whose medical bill was settled to undergo eye surgery at the MECCA eye clinic, Kano at the cost N250,000, as well as other patients that were assuaged.

While thanking the people of Borno for their generosity and brotherliness, Nuhu Tahir said:”In my about a year of stay in Maiduguri, Borno people have not only shown me their hospitality but accepted me as their son, as well as shown me and my energetic young at heart team their love, which has made us to achieve this feat of having 3.7 million listeners in less than a year.

“I also want to thank the founder of Al Ansar Foundation and Radio, Alhaji Kyari Dikwa and the chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the radio for their support and cooperation. I have served in many radio stations but I can say Ansar radio is the best station I have ever served without interference”, he added.

He also appreciated the support and pieces of advice he enjoyed from other media stations and practitioners in the state, especially the General Manager of the Peace FM.

