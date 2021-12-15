ANPMP accuses HEFAMAA of impunity, as Executive Secretary slaps 73yr-old Medical Director

Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) Lagos State has accused the Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of impunity and highhandedness in carrying out its statutory responsibility.

ANPMP made the disclosures during a press briefing at the group’s office in Surulere, Lagos on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

ANPMP said the highhandedness and impunity of HEFAMAA came to an intolerable level when the Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr (Mrs) Abiola Idowu, while on inspection of the Medical Facility of King Solomon Hospital at 4A, Bola Crescent, Anthony Village, Lagos, slapped the 73-year-old Medical Director and owner of the hospital, Dr Ademola Oladosu.

The group expressed dismay at the attitude of the Executive Secretary of HEFAMAA, who threw respect for age, public and official decorum to the winds while discharging her duty.

The group averred that it has reported the case to the government but received no responses from them. They want the government to look into their matter.

The Medical Director of Mayfair Medical Centre and Chairman, ANPMP, Dr Makinde Akinlemibola, said: “Precisely on November 8, 2021, at 2:00 pm, a ‘team’ of the Lagos Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) led by the Executive Secretary, Dr (Mrs) Abiola Idowu and another lady went to King Solomon Hospital at 4A, Bola Crescent, Anthony Village, Lagos in what appeared to be an unannounced routine monitoring and supervision exercise under the functions of HEFAMMA.”

The chairman narrated that while performing the inspection and supervision of the medical facility, the Executive Secretary, who is a medical doctor and not a laboratory scientist, alleged without basis, that the hospital laboratory was dirty and the medical equipment therein was not correctly calibrated.

He stated that Dr Oladosu, who was conducting the HEFAMAA team around his facility, directed the manager of the laboratory who happens to be his biological son, to record with his phone the supervision and monitoring so that any corrections that may subsequently be specified/issued by the HEFAMAA monitoring team would be correctly complied with.

“However, upon noticing that the exercise was being recorded, the Executive Secretary became uncomfortable, unnecessarily aggressive and violent to the laboratory manager, without reason, she snapped the mobile phone used for the recording out of the manager’s hands before proceeding to rain slaps on him.

“The medical director was also slapped to the chagrin of the staff and patients of the hospital who witnessed the ugly and embarrassing incident.” He said the foregoing is well documented in the video recording.

ANPMP disclosed that after the incident the medical doctor visited and reported the physical assault on his person and a member of staff to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health Lagos State.

The group was however irked that despite being the aggressor, Dr Abiola Idowu proceeded to complain to the Anthony Division of the Nigeria Police, which led to the invitation of the medical director by the police. But after a review of the video recording, which showed beyond the shadow of a doubt that the ES was the one who physically assaulted the medical director and a member of his staff, Dr Oladosu was subsequently asked to go.

He narrated further “Unsatisfied with the finding and in an apparent abuse of office and by way of a preemptive strike, Dr Abiola in addition, proceeded to Lodge another criminal complaint and instigated the unlawful arrest and detention of the medical director at the state criminal investigation department of the Nigeria Police, Panti, Lagos State where he was kept in a dingy cell with hardened criminals notwithstanding the clear and compelling video recording evidence. After many hours of inhuman and degrading treatment at the instance of the ES, he was released without any criminal charge preferred against him by the police as it was clear that all her accusations were baseless and uncalled for.”

The group said the conduct of the ES raises a lot of questions, they said it is unusual for the government to enter a facility and said that a machine is not well calibrated by merely looking at it, and asserted that the conduct of the Executive Secretary is one of the numerous acts of aggression by the agency against private medical practitioners in Lagos.

The chairman said the time has come for his group to ask some fundamental questions about the operations of the agency. They said it is important to know if HEFAMAA is a revenue-generating agency or just a monitoring and accreditation agency.

He said “In a bid to further their revenue drive and the milking of private medical practitioners, we are aware of the agency’s effort to contract private medical facility monitoring to franchisees that are their cronies and then impose arbitrary fines on hospitals in the name of monitoring, thereafter share the revenue so generated between the agency and the franchisees.

“Is obvious that the agency is only interested in shutting down a facility for the sole purpose of money making, and after collecting the ‘fine’ the facility is reopened without any investigation or correction. We have been observing some dangerous trends against many of our member’s practices, many of which have been shut down over spurious and unfounded allegations and made to pay fine,” Dr Akinlemibola disclosed.

He said that it is common knowledge that the business environment in Nigeria is challenging, and this is even worse for doctors in the private practice who, mostly out of patriotism, have chosen to remain and practice within the shores of the country. He added “It appears that there is a deliberate attempt to stifle private medical practice and run us out of business owing to the myriads of obstacles placed in our way,” he said.

The group averred that HEFAMAA is nothing but a revenue-generating agency, that the Executive Secretary of HEFAMAA is obviously getting driven by revenue generation rather than upholding good standard, that the kind of law that places people’s business and means of livelihood at the whims and caprices of an individual needs to be looked into.

In the end, ANPMP unequivocally stated: “We are very uncomfortable with the atmosphere being created by a most aggressive Executive Secretary of HEFAMAA we have witnessed since setting up of the body and we will not be ready to continue to work with such an unrestrained Senior Government official”.

For a better society