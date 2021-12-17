Another Imo traditional ruler killed, body dumped in ditch days after kidnap

The abducted traditional ruler of Ihitte Ihube autonomous community in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state, HRH Eze Paul Ogbu, has been found dead.

It was reported that late Eze Ogbu and the traditional ruler of Amagu Ihube, Acho Ndukwe, were kidnapped on Sunday after their palaces and vehicles were razed.

His corpse was discovered on Wednesday, December 15 and conveyed to his palace while burial plans are underway.

Ndukwe, who is also the chairman of Okigwe Local Government Area of Traditional Rulers, was rescued on Monday after security operatives raided the criminal den in Orsu Local Government Area and Uli in Ihiala LGA of Anambra state.

Ndukwe, who also owns Genesis hotel, Okigwe, revealed that the kidnappers killed Eze Paul Ogbu in his presence.

Security operatives reportedly went back to the criminals camp with the indigenes and the corpse of the traditional ruler was retrieved from a ditch.

The latest incident is coming barely a week after another abducted Imo traditional ruler, Edwin Azike, was killed and dumped at market square days after he was kidnapped.