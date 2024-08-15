Another gruesome killing in Ondo Community

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Another incident of gruesome killing of farmers in their farms in Akoko Area of Ondo State have occurred on Wednesday as the case of late Sunday Ayeni from Uba Oka is still fresh.

The gory incident happened in the ancient town of Ifira-Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government where farmers have been complaining over the incessant vandalization of farm crops by herdsmen.

The victim is an 18-year old Joshua Gbolahan from Odoro quarters, Ifira, who was killed at Ogudu farm where he was matchetted to death by unknown assailants suspected to be herdsmen.

The source said Gbolahan lifeless body was recovered by police at Isua Akoko and taken to Ipe-Akoko General Hospital mortuary while the combined team of the police and Amotekun are combing the forest for possible traces of the culprits.

Meanwhile, traditional rulers and opinion leaders have been meeting over this ugly development.

The Owa of Ogbagi-Akoko and the Chairman of Akoko Divisional Council of Obas, His Highness, Oba Victor Adetona Olasehinde, have condemned the act describing it as callous, wicked and unacceptable

He noted that Akoko people, who were noted for farming, are now being afraid to go to their farms.

They appealed to government and security agents to do more on security for Akoko area of Ondo State.