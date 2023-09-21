Another baby factory busted in Anambra

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) have busted another baby factory in Anambra State.

The baby factory, located at Umunze, in Orumba South Local Government Area of the State, was said to have been discovered following a three-month investigation conducted by the AVG operatives, led by the Transition Committee Chairman of Orumba South, Prince Neville Uchendu.

Though they confessed that the suspect, Okoroafor, was not responsible for their pregnancies, they confessed that he offered to give each of them N300,000 when they give birth, and they gladly accepted.

According to them, the suspect, promised to secure job opportunities for them as well as well as provide them shelter in his house.

On his part, the suspect, an indigene of Arondizuogu in Imo State, confessed that he had been in child trafficking business for two years now.

He said that the three rescued pregnant girls were his first batch of baby makers for this year.

Okorafor also revealed that the supposed buyers had already promised to pay the sum of 300,000 thousand naira for the unborn children, although he claimed he didn’t have their contact information.

While handing over the suspect and the girls, the Orumba South TC Chairman, Prince Uchendu said that his team was able to bust the baby factory and the syndicate after a three-month investigation on the suspect.

He appreciated the works of the Honourable Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Hon Ify Obinabo and revealed that he brought the suspect to her to take the necessary actions.

Speaking after receiving the suspect before handing him over to the police, Commissioner Obinabo expressed joy over the outcome of the months-long investigation and noted that state government is pleased with the development. She further called on others to emulate the Orumba South Chairman in making Anambra state a livable and prosperous homeland.

The Commissioner further assured that the apprehended syndicate must face the consequences of his crime in court.