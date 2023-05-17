Champion Newspapers Limited
Annual Champion Newspapers Awards held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
R-l ...Group Chief Executive Officer of INSIGHT REDEFINI Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe; presenting award to Champion Newspapers investment Friendly Governor of the year Governor of Ogun State Prince Dapo Abiodun ,represented by  Ogun State commissioner for Information Waheed Odusile ;SA information  Lekan Osiade.
L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa his wife Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Chairman & Group MD of Fradrill Oil Service Limited to High Chief  Dr. Michael Onuoha, his wife Lady Mrs. Franca.

L-r… Pastor Uche iheakanwa; Champion Newspapers Bankers of the Year award to, CEO Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe;  her husband Group Chief Executive Officer of INSIGHT REDEFINI. Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; presenting the award to a representative of Heirs Insurance the   Executive Director, Dr Jeff Duru.

L-r… Former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; presents the award to the representative of Heirs Life Assurance Company Limited; Tosin Banjo- Yusuf.

From Middle, former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; Heirs Insurance    Executive Director, Dr. Jeff Duru; Heirs Life Assurance Company Limited; Tosin Banjo- Yusuf and others.

L-r …Chairman Conau Limited Chief Dr. Engr. Cyril Ajagu received the Outstanding Savvy Investor of the Year award from Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)  Otunba Olusegun Runsewe.

Chairman Conau Limited Chief Dr. Engr. Cyril Ajagu.  received  (3rd right) the Outstanding Savvy Investor of the Year award from Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)  Otunba Olusegun Runsewe right, and others.

L-r… CEO and publisher of Ovation International, Chief Dele Momodu; presenting the award to the Public Servant of the Year to Chairman Ejigbo LCDA, Hon Monsurdeen Bello, represented by Secretary to the Local Government Dr. Paul Fregene; Akinsenmi Akinyemi, Adeosun Ndidi Joke.

L-r… Representative of MD/ CEO Nigeria Ports Authority  Executive Director Finance Ms Adenrele Adesina. received  Champion Newspapers Maritime ICON award from  Executive Vice Chairman,  Nigerian  Communications Commission (NCC)  Professor Umar Garba Danbatta.

L-r… Representative of MD/ CEO Nigeria Ports Authority  Executive Director Finance Ms Adenrele Adesina. received  Champion Newspapers Maritime ICON award from  Executive Vice Chairman,  Nigerian  Communications Commission (NCC)  Professor Umar Garba Danbatta. (both middle ) and others.

L-r… Ada Ilodibe;   Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and  Mrs. Grace Uredi.

Champion Newspapers Child Education Support Bank of the Year, Standard Chartered Bank, represented by Executive Director Affluent Banking, Chima SteveEbor, showing her award while others watch.

Executive Vice Chairman,  Nigerian  Communications Commission (NCC)  Professor Umar Garba Danbatta,  (middle) and others at the award ceremony.

L-r …Chairman / CEO .National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA)  Brig.Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) with the Dancing Governor of Osun State  Gov. Ademola Adeleke and others.

L-r… Chairman / CEO .National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) Brig. Gen . Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) presents Champion Newspapers Governor of the Year on God Governance to the Governor of Osun State Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

Governor of Osun state.Gov. Ademola Adeleke; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and her husband, Pastor Iheakanwa.

L-r… Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; Editor Ovation International Magazine, Michael Effiong James; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; her husband, Pastor Iheakanwa.

L-r… The singer is a singer-songwriter   Adebayo Adeleke, known as B Red;  Hiphop Music in Nigeria, Zaaki Azzay;  Adesina Adeleke, popularly known as Sina Rambo.

CEO Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe; presents Champion Newspapers impact leadership award to the Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation, Engr. Dr. Freeborn Okhiria, (both middle) while others watch.

L-r… Former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; presenting Champion Newspapers Most Outstanding South-South Personality of the Year to Former Governor of Cross River State HE.Donald Duke.

L-r …Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)  Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Ogbueshi Dr. Gabriel Iyoh and Zaaki Azzay.

From 3rd Left Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)  Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; CEO  Biscon Bisi Olatilo. Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa  and others.

R-L Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)  Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; Present award to  Hon Ambassador Prince Adesegun Egwunjobi while others watch.

