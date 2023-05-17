Annual Champion Newspapers Awards held in Lagos

L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa his wife Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Chairman & Group MD of Fradrill Oil Service Limited to High Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha, his wife Lady Mrs. Franca.

L-r… Pastor Uche iheakanwa; Champion Newspapers Bankers of the Year award to, CEO Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe; her husband Group Chief Executive Officer of INSIGHT REDEFINI. Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; presenting the award to a representative of Heirs Insurance the Executive Director, Dr Jeff Duru.

L-r… Former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; presents the award to the representative of Heirs Life Assurance Company Limited; Tosin Banjo- Yusuf.

From Middle, former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; Heirs Insurance Executive Director, Dr. Jeff Duru; Heirs Life Assurance Company Limited; Tosin Banjo- Yusuf and others.

L-r …Chairman Conau Limited Chief Dr. Engr. Cyril Ajagu received the Outstanding Savvy Investor of the Year award from Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe.

Chairman Conau Limited Chief Dr. Engr. Cyril Ajagu. received (3rd right) the Outstanding Savvy Investor of the Year award from Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe right, and others.



L-r… CEO and publisher of Ovation International, Chief Dele Momodu; presenting the award to the Public Servant of the Year to Chairman Ejigbo LCDA, Hon Monsurdeen Bello, represented by Secretary to the Local Government Dr. Paul Fregene; Akinsenmi Akinyemi, Adeosun Ndidi Joke.

L-r… Representative of MD/ CEO Nigeria Ports Authority Executive Director Finance Ms Adenrele Adesina. received Champion Newspapers Maritime ICON award from Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Professor Umar Garba Danbatta.

L-r… Representative of MD/ CEO Nigeria Ports Authority Executive Director Finance Ms Adenrele Adesina. received Champion Newspapers Maritime ICON award from Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Professor Umar Garba Danbatta. (both middle ) and others.

L-r… Ada Ilodibe; Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and Mrs. Grace Uredi.

Champion Newspapers Child Education Support Bank of the Year, Standard Chartered Bank, represented by Executive Director Affluent Banking, Chima Steve–Ebor, showing her award while others watch.

Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, (middle) and others at the award ceremony.

L-r …Chairman / CEO .National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) Brig.Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) with the Dancing Governor of Osun State Gov. Ademola Adeleke and others.

L-r… Chairman / CEO .National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) Brig. Gen . Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) presents Champion Newspapers Governor of the Year on God Governance to the Governor of Osun State Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

Governor of Osun state.Gov. Ademola Adeleke; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and her husband, Pastor Iheakanwa.

L-r… Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; Editor Ovation International Magazine, Michael Effiong James; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; her husband, Pastor Iheakanwa.

L-r… The singer is a singer-songwriter Adebayo Adeleke, known as B Red; Hiphop Music in Nigeria, Zaaki Azzay; Adesina Adeleke, popularly known as Sina Rambo.

CEO Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe; presents Champion Newspapers impact leadership award to the Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation, Engr. Dr. Freeborn Okhiria, (both middle) while others watch.

L-r… Former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; presenting Champion Newspapers Most Outstanding South-South Personality of the Year to Former Governor of Cross River State HE.Donald Duke.

L-r …Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Ogbueshi Dr. Gabriel Iyoh and Zaaki Azzay.

From 3rd Left Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; CEO Biscon Bisi Olatilo. Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and others.

R-L Chairman of the Occasion, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; Present award to Hon Ambassador Prince Adesegun Egwunjobi while others watch.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng