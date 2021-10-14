Champion Newspapers Limited
Annual Africa Tech Alliance Forum organized by Techeconomy.ng

L-R:  Mr. Tony Ojobo, President, African ICT Foundation; Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, President, Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON); Mr. Olatomiwa Williams, Country Manager, Microsoft Nigeria; Engr. Oluwatoyin Asaju,  Director, Spectrum Administration, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Mr. Femi Williams, Chief Executive Officer, NewWaves Ecosystem Ltd.; Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, NCC and Mr. Aaron Ukodie, Publisher, eWorld Magazine, during the Annual Africa Tech Alliance Forum organized by Techeconomy.ng in Lagos recently,

