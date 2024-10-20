Annkio Briggs Criticizes Niger Delta Governors and Senators for Abandoning Key Projects

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Annkio Briggs, an environmentalist and human rights activist, has criticized the governors and senators of the Niger Delta for their absence at a recent Pan-Ijaw economic summit, where crucial issues concerning the region were discussed.

Briggs specifically called out Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa State, for what she described as abandoning a vital program focused on the future of the Ijaw people, particularly regarding the blue economy.

Speaking at the summit over the weekend in Yenagoa, she expressed her disappointment that Governor Diri did not attend the event, nor did he send a representative. “There is no reason why Governor Diri shouldn’t have come,” she stated.

It is worth noting that Governor Diri has been traveling abroad, reportedly seeking investors for the blue economy, and has even established a ministry dedicated to this sector.

Briggs further emphasized that 65% of all proceeds derived from riverine areas should be allocated to the states where these resources are extracted, underscoring that these resources primarily benefit riverine communities.

“I see no reason why the senators and members of the House of Representatives are not here,” she said. “What could be more important in Abuja than what is being discussed today?”

“If politicians fail the children yet to be born, I know they will not blame me, as I am doing my best. They will hold governors and senators accountable,” she added.

She lamented, “It is unfair that they are not present when the future of the Ijaw people is at stake, especially with Governor Diri’s absence.”

Briggs asserted that a blue economy cannot exist without the involvement of riverine communities, which are integral to its success. “The Isam, the Ngolo, and the fish are all part of this ecosystem.”

She raised concerns about foreign fishermen, particularly from China, who are allegedly taking fish from local waters without proper oversight. “There are Chinese individuals coming in here to fish and taking our resources without paying, while neither the Navy nor the state government intervenes,” she said.

Briggs stressed that the waters off Bayelsa, Rivers, and Delta states extend 200 nautical miles into the ocean, asserting, “Anything found there belongs to us. When Chinese fishermen come in and fish, they are stealing from us, and our governors and senators seem indifferent to this issue.”

She pointed out the plight of local women, who are now collecting Isam and Ngolo that have been contaminated by oil spills. “Because they are not doing the right things, we must take action ourselves.”

Briggs concluded by stating, “All we want is to control our resources and pay taxes to the federal government. We must ensure that 65% of the blue economy benefits our communities. We are now being told that 65% of what the government refers to as the blue economy lies within riverine areas; therefore, we should rightfully claim it.”