Angry members attack Lagos APC chairman over Alimosho crisis

.Invade state secretariat

.Thugs infiltrated our meeting- Party alleges

IBRAHIMI QUADRI

The Secretariat of the Lagos state All Progressives Congress (APC) was invaded on Monday by some angry members of the party who attacked the Chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

The Chairman was about to be beaten when policemen waded in and rescued him.

Daily Champion gathered that before intervention of the security operatives, the angry members were said to have removed the chairman’s cap to express their displeasure over his stance on the leadership crisis rocking Alimosho Local Government chapter of the party.

The protesters, who had converged at the party Secretariat in Acme road, Ikeja, were said to have embarked on the act when Ojelabi reportedly turned down their request on how to end the leadership crisis rocking the party in the area.

According to a source, some party members had recommended that the party leadership in the state should recognize all former public office holders especially ex-lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Lagos State House of Assembly from the council, to address the challenges confronting the peace and harmony within the council.

But, rather than heed their requests, Ojelabi insisted that the current public office holders must be on seat during a meeting that would deliberate on their wish and recommendation for APC in Alimosho.

Daily Champion learnt that the protest could have further degenerated but for the intervention of the security agencies at the Secretariat in Ikeja, who rescued the chairman and whisked him away.

However, in his reaction, the Lagos APC spokesman, Hon. Seye Oladejo described the protest as a storm in a tea cup, saying the party has internal mechanism for resolving issues.

This was contained in a statement signed by Oladejo who noted that the meeting convened by the Chairman to resolve Alimosho crisis was infiltrated by thugs.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to the news going round about a purported protest rocking Lagos APC.

“As much as this sensational piece of news might throw the opposition camp into premature celebration, the incident was a storm in a tea cup.

“Since the resumption of office of the State Chairman , Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, he has continuously sought the peaceful co-existence of all party members in every cradle and cranny of the state.

“It is on record that he has, at various times, been able to successfully reconcile warring party members across board to ensure cohesion.

“The incident today was about a meeting convened to reconcile the different factions of the party in Alimosho local government area which was unfortunately infiltrated by uninvited thugs with ulterior motives.

“We appreciate the security agencies for promptly bringing the situation under control.

“The victory of the progressives in Lagos State since the inception of this dispensation has been due to life changing policies by our responsive and responsible government and strict compliance with party discipline.

“Lagos State APC has a time tested mechanism for settling disputes and will not hesitate to wield the big stick if need be. The sacrifices of the founding fathers of the party to engender democracy cannot be sacrificed on the altar of indiscipline and intolerance.

“We acknowledge protests as an integral part of democracy, but it has to be within acceptable norms without infringing on the rights of others.”