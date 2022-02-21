Anglican Primate commends Uzodimma on infrastructure development in Imo

Primate of all Nigeria Anglican Church, His Grace, The Most Rev. (Dr.) Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for all his efforts in ensuring that his government leaves a legacy of durable infrastructure in Imo State.

The Archbishop bared his mind on Sunday in his sermon at the dedication of the newly built Cathedral Church of St. Peter Umuokanne, Ohaji in Ohaji/Egbema local government areas of Imo State.

The Primate who regretted that those in positions of authority are facing challenging times today due to insecurity and other forms of injustices was, however, full of praises for Governor Uzodimma over the latter’s policies on strategic infrastructural renewal in Imo.

Ndukuba’s words: “As I drove to Orlu yesterday (Saturday), Your Excellency, I saw the road you are doing from Owerri to Orlu. There are also others around the State. God will stand by you and help you do more. This is a very uncertain time and a very challenging time for every leader in the country. God will help you.”

He said Governor Uzodimma’s projects are people-oriented and that the Governor has continued to interface with stakeholders, pursuing peace vigorously and going about his leadership with the fear of the Lord. “God will grant you peace and God will grant us peace in Nigeria.”

In the Primate’s sermon which he tagged: Living stones and spiritual temple – he admonished the congregation to see the Cathedral Church he came to dedicate, as indeed other places of worship in the country, as the place to run to in times of challenges like we have in Nigeria and other places today.

Ndukuba said that there is no problem God cannot solve for the people if they prayerfully approach him with sincerity of heart, faithfully, obediently, commitedly and with a heart full of gratitude and love.

He not only chided those who have taken it upon themselves to be killing fellow human beings, destroying their homes and places of worship, but also the authorities that have failed to bring such persons to book in the spirit of fairness and justice.

The Primate warned that the wrath of God is near for those who take him and what he is capable of doing for granted.

To the youths of the country, he warned them not to submit themselves to be used for dirty political activities as 2023 approaches, pleading, however, for

everybody’s understanding in this difficulty times.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma said he could not agree less with Archbishop Ndukuba that we need prayers in the country and that “God is the only solution to our problems.”

The Governor reiterated that he has come to serve Imo people sincerely and with the fear of the Lord and urged them to be patient and supportive of his government, eschewing mayhem and violence.

“Under my leadership I will do my best to pursue and ensure that we have peace. All l beg of you is to stop all forms of bloodletting and the things that result to violence and join hands with us to develop our State. We have the resources, human and material and what it takes to do so is if only we can put forward our first eleven.”

Governor Uzodimma thanked Imo people in general and Ohaji people in particular for the opportunity to be in their midst for the Cathedral Church dedication and used the event to remind them once more that he is one of them.

“Why I attended this dedication personally is to use the opportunity to explain to my brothers and sisters from Ohaji that I am one of them and to advice us to be peaceful and patient and to bear in mind that I will bring development into Ohaji even if it will be the only thing I will do as a governor. Only for you to persevere. We are almost there.”

Governor Uzodimma reminded his audience that unemployment is getting to a criminal level and that his government requires a conducive atmosphere to bring development to the people.

He recalled the efforts his government made recently to revamp Adapalm as a going concern with multi-dimensional value chain, noting that if the people sheathe their sword and allow peace to reign in the community, Adapalm in no time will take more than 35,000 youths off the Labour market.

Governor Uzodimma thanked the Church, particularly members of the Anglican Communion for their support and solicited continued partnership with government in the interest of the society.

Earlier, the Bishop of the Cathedral Church of St Peter Umuokanne Ohaji, Rt. Rev. Chidi Collins Oparaojiaku, thanked Governor Uzodimma for all he did, both in cash and in kind, to ensure that the Church had a memorable dedication.

The dedication attracted many Bishops, serving and retired, from different parts of the country, top federal and state political office holders, business moguls and traditional rulers of note from Imo State, among others.