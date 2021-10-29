Anglican Diocese of Gboko mourns late Ven. Job Ishember

The Lord Bishop and the entire Anglican Diocese of Gboko have announced the death of its priest , the Venerable Job Moraan Ishember , who died on 21st October 2021 at General Hospital, Gboko, Benue State.

He was aged 70 years

In a statement signed by His Lordship, The Rt. Rev. EFG Nyitsse Bishop of Anglican Communion, Diocese of Gboko , he noted that the death of Ven Ishember is a big loss to the Anglican communion in Benue and Nigeria at large.

He said that the burial arrangements are as follows:- on 4th Nov. 2021:

First wakekeep at the Venerable Ishember Family Compound at GRA, Tomatoe Area, Gboko North by 7pm.

On 5th Nov. 2021: Commendation Service will take place at St. Bartholomew Anglican Church, Adekaa, Gboko East by 12noon. Thereafter the body is moved to the village at Mbatyav, Gboko LGA.

On the same 5th Nov. 2021 there will be a Second wakekeep at the village in Mbatyav.

By 7pm. While on 6th Nov. 2021 the Final interment will hold at the village, Mbatyav, Gboko LGA by 7am.

Until his transition Venerable Job Moraan Ishember was the Vicar, St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Church Shie, Dioceses of Gboko, Ecclesiastical Province of Abuja.

Among the children is Favor Ishember, Champion Newspapers correspondent in Abuja