Anglican Bishop Condemns Attacks  on Imo Community

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The Anglican Bishop, Diocese On The Lake, Oguta local government area of Imo State, Rt. Rev. Chijioke Oti, has appreciated the government scraping the dreaded Ebubeagu security outfit

Speaking at a special church service at the Cathedral Church of St Mary Magdalene, Oguta, Sunday, the Bishop advocated for a brand new security outfit.

He hoped that the new security outfit to replace the dreaded ” Ebubeagu” security outfit won’t be like having old wine in new skin, in other words a change of name for the same personnel of Ebubeagu”

Bishop Oti however condemned the wanton destruction of lives and property in Izombe Community recalling the incidents of October last year and then that of early this month when so many lives and property were destroyed

He noted ” such destructions are setbacks for those who have laboured all their lives to acquire the property that were destroyed within few seconds”

On the ongoing ASUU strike, he noted that it has become a thing of shame that even six months the federal government was not able to profer solutions to the lingering crisis

He decried the statement he described as callous credited to the Minister of Education that the undergraduates should sue ASUU to court for making them stay at home for so long

The Bishop further said, ” the Church demands that the Minister of Education withdraws the statement and apologies to the undergraduates.”

He said the Church, as a body, thanks SSANU and NASU for suspending their own strike for two months and hoped that the two months would be utilized by the federal government to put things in their proper perspective