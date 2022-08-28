Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Anglican Bishop Condemns Attacks  on Imo Community

Metro news
By Editor
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

From  Victor  Duruamaku Owerri
 The  Anglican  Bishop, Diocese On The Lake, Oguta local government area  of Imo State,  Rt. Rev. Chijioke Oti, has appreciated  the government  scraping the dreaded Ebubeagu security outfit
 Speaking at a special church service at the Cathedral Church of St Mary Magdalene, Oguta, Sunday, the Bishop  advocated for a brand new security outfit.
  He  hoped  that  the new  security outfit  to replace the dreaded ” Ebubeagu” security outfit  won’t be like having old wine in new skin, in other words a change of name for the same personnel of Ebubeagu”
  Bishop Oti  however condemned the wanton destruction of lives and property in Izombe Community   recalling the incidents of October last year and then that of early this month when so many lives and property were destroyed
 He noted ” such destructions are setbacks for those who have laboured all their  lives to acquire the property that were destroyed within few seconds”
   On the ongoing ASUU strike, he noted  that it has become a thing of shame that even  six months the federal government was not able to profer solutions to the lingering crisis
 He decried the statement  he described as  callous  credited  to the Minister of Education that the undergraduates should sue ASUU to court for making them stay at home for so long
 The Bishop further said, ” the Church demands that the Minister of Education withdraws the statement and apologies to the undergraduates.”
   He said the Church, as a body, thanks SSANU and NASU for suspending their own strike for two months and hoped that the two months would be utilized by the federal government to put things in their proper perspective
Continue Reading
Editor 6856 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Onyeaguocha guilty of lawlessness….Imo Govt

Ogun begins compensation payment for properties demolished…

Akwa Ibom law maker salutes Sunday Mbang @ 86.

Use $23m Abacha loot to settle ASUU…

1 of 205