Anglican Bishop bemoans Nigerian ugly situation, compares it with paralyzed man

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Bishop of the Niger, Anglican Communion, Anambra State, the Rt Rev Dr. Owen Nwokolo, has expressed a deep emotional concern over the state of affairs in the country likening the nation’s present condition to that of the paralytic in the Bible.

According to him, many aspects of the lives of the people, as well as those of the nation, are in paralysis, adding, “We need God to help us out of our national and individual paralytic conditions”.

The prelate laid bare his mind on the matter in a homily he said, Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the All Saints’ Cathedral, Onitsha, commemorating the re-dedication of the Knights, Dames, and Lady Knights of the Order of the Knight of St Christopher of the diocese for the year.

He had unequivocally said that Nigeria, currently encumbered with apparently intractable economic, political, and social problems was like the paralyzed man in the Bible who he said was in dire need of God’s help.

He explained that irrespective of the nation’s continual applications of various economic and political policies and stratagems, Nigeria only needed mercy and God’s favour to survive her present woes.

“We, Nigerians, now need God’s grace. We need His favour for us to surmount our present nagging problems in order for us to achieve success in our political, economic and social endeavours.

“No amount of our human efforts, theories, wisdom or money can avail us qualitative sustainable growth and development without divine grace and mercy”, Bishop Nwokolo emphasised.

He therefore appealed to Nigerians to always learn how to have unqualified confidence in God by placing absolute hope and trust in Him, urging them to often ask for God’s help, adding that some burdens were beyond their human capacities.

He, however, assured that God would soon favour Nigeria and show her prosperity and bountiful blessings, but pleaded, “We should sincerely have fellowship with Him at all times and practice righteousness, justice

and good governance”.

Also, while admonishing the knights, dames and the lady nights, the bishop entreated them, among other things, to strive, not only to aim at Jesus, but also to be like Him.

Without mincing words, the bishop challenged them to always remember their vows, and, to remain true ambassadors of Christ wherever they found themselves by consciously aiming to be like Jesus.

Major highpoint of the service was the solemn re-dedication of the members by the bishop before whom they recited their chivalrous oaths.

The President, Diocesan Knights of St Christopher, Sir Ikechukwu Ejelue, had later in a two-page address he presented during the reception session of the event organised at the Archbishop C. J. Paterson Auditorium, Onitsha, narrated in part, exploits of the council so far.

In his words on the University on the Niger projects, he said,” I appreciate the Lady Knights led by Dr Ngọzi Agbasimalo for the completion and dedication of the second University Gate.

“The block work on the second floor of our hostel project has been completed, we shall soon commence work on the third and final deck of the building”, he further explained.

He profoundly appreciated Bishop Nwokolo and his wife, Dr Elsie Nonyelum Nwokolo, whose material, moral, and spiritual support, according to him, have helped to boost the morals of the members towards their active participation in the university project.