Anger, condemnation trail Soludo’s attack on Obi

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The pan-Igbo socio-political pressure organisation, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has said that Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo has “proven that he has lost understanding of priorities”, urging him “to first take Anambra state to the Dubai status he had been promising the people during all his electioneering campaigns since he left office as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).”

The SERG was reacting to comments credited to Governor Soludo, who attacked Peter Obi, saying that the Labour Party presidential candidate cannot win in 2023.

In a statement issued by its President and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the SERG said that “this is not the first time predictions on Peter Obi’s victory at elections came and failed.”

According to the South East group, “it was common knowledge in Anambra State in the build up to the 2010 governorship election the popular prediction was that Professor Soludo as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would defeat Peter Obi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“In fact, most prominent Anambra people predicted that Peter Obi won’t win a second tenure even before the governorship primary.

“But on February 7, 2010, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Peter Obi the winner of the 2010 Anambra State gubernatorial election, where he roundly defeated his former school mate at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

“So, Governor Soludo knows that his predictions against Peter Obi have never come to pass, not even his own election victory prediction in 2010.

“The SERG therefore enjoins Governor Soludo to face his job of governing Anambra State and ensuring that all his campaign promises to his people on “Soludo Solution” and on his ability to turn Anambra State into a “Dubai” overnight are waiting to be fulfilled.

“So far, Soludo has not been able to solve a single major problem of the Anambra State since he assumed office.

“As a matter of fact, his administration has turned Anambra into one of the unsafest states in Nigeria going by recent security realities, including the consistent attacks on Soludo’s hometown.

“His approach to solving security problems in Anambra State has so far failed to yield any results. It has rather aggravated the security situation.

“Soludo claimed that Peter Obi cannot win because the Labour Party presidential candidate lacks requisite structures to win the 2023 election.

“This is not new as the Nigerian people, the poor, the oppressed, and those facing security threats in Anambra State and across the country have, in the past few months, shown Nigerians that they are the structures any politician needs to win in the 2023 general elections.

“For us, the sudden outburst of Governor Soludo against Peter Obi can only be explained as outright jealousy having seen the unimagined rising profile of the Labour Party presidential candidate.

“The SERG believes that the opposition has hired the Anambra State Governor to do some dirty political jobs from Peter Obi’s home state in their efforts to cause a crack in the solidarity and support the Labour Party presidential candidate is enjoying in the entire South East.

“On this note, Nigerians must recall that ahead of the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi never enjoyed massive support from the South East.

“The fact is that the current support being enjoyed by Peter Obi in the region was spurred by people from outside Igbo land, like the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, whose leader, Ayo Adebanjo began the clamour for a president of Nigeria of South East extraction even before the presidential primary elections.

The same was the case in the North with northern groups, including Unified Northern Ni­geria Youth Forum (UNNYF), whose Director General of the group, Dr. Ibrahim Bature on March 21, 2022 told journalists during the group’s road walk in Minna, Niger State capital, calling on Nigerians to support Igbo man for Presidency come 2023 for fairness and justice.

“Peter Obi is running for the President of Nigeria, not the President of Igbos. So, to measure Peter Obi’s presidential victory from the lens of Igbo votes like Governor Soludo, is the most myopic political calculation.

“In any case, power belongs to God and He gives and takes away power from individuals at will and no individual can arrogate to himself the power to determine whom God has chosen to make the President of Nigeria in 2023.

“It is only God, through the votes of the Nigerian electorates, that can decide who takes over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We therefore advise Governor Soludo to face the issues of governance, especially insecurity, and get working as the people will decide his fate in the next governorship election in Anambra State based on his four-year score card”, the SERG said.

Accusing Governor Soludo of taking his attacks on Peter Obi to “a petty level”, the SERG said “we are shocked to read series of tweets from Governor Soludo making a case for PDP, even as an APGA Governor.

“Soludo tweeted that “He (Peter Obi) attended my inauguration on March 17th. A few weeks later, he requested and I obliged him to use the Anambra State government facility to launch his presidential bid under PDP. I was surprised to read in the news later that he had defected to LP (a party with literally zero structure), thereby attempting to weaken the same PDP he saw as the saviour a few weeks earlier.”

“When has leaving a political party become an offence? Did Soludo not leave the PDP he is now advocating for to join APGA?

“Did Soludo not work against PDP in Anambra State in partnership with former Governor Willie Obiano to ensure that Obiano returned for a second tenure as the state Governor against PDP candidate?

“Beyond mere jealousy, it is now very obvious that Governor Soludo has been purchased by the opponents of Peter Obi to work against the popular wish of Nigerians but he has failed, having lost a sense of priority”, the group stated.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has said that he has no time to respond or pay attention to Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo over his diatribe released on Monday.

Speaking through Ndi Kato, head of the Obi-Datti Media Office on Tuesday, the presidential hopeful, said he is preoccupied with convincing voters a new Nigeria is possible through rigorous campaigns.

Kato was reacting to an opinion piece by Soludo who declared that the LP candidate cannot win the 2023 presidency.

The LP presidential campaign spokesperson said that Soludo is desperate for the limelight.

Kato explained that rather than waste energy responding to the fallacies contained in Soludo’s opinion piece, Obi remains focused on galvanising support for the task of redeeming Nigeria from destruction.

She said, “We read with amusement and dismay, a very lengthy and belaboured treatise of an article, written by Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, focused on our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi.

“It seems obvious that Professor Soludo is itching for limelight, in this election season, perhaps fired up by possible understanding or alliance with our struggling political opponents.

“While we note the glaring fallacies, misrepresentations, personal insinuations and signs of personal vendetta in that long writeup, neither His Excellency Peter Obi, The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, nor the Labour Party, for that matter, has any interest in an extended engagement with Prof Soludo this critical time when there is a bigger fish to fry.

“His Excellency Peter Obi has his work well cut-out for him, this campaign season.

“Primarily, he is accelerating his reach-out and influence to all Nigerians, rural and urban, in all areas, regions and states; and firmly engaging them, on his critical and visionary plans to take the country from consumption to production.

“In doing this, Mr. Peter Obi is firmly placing the Youths, intensive Agricultural revolution, and revamping of critical areas of the economy as part of the focal points in the drive to turn around our fortunes and take back our country.

“We, the Youths, spreading across partisan political lines, have found reason to place the highest level of trust and confidence in HE Peter Obi, and we are committed to continuing partnership with him, transparently, vigorously and creatively, to bring to fruition, the vital changes urgently required in this our country, of so much potential.

“We strongly believe that A New Nigeria is possible… and together with Peter Obi, we are working to make this a reality.

“This is our focus; this is our occupation.. and we shall not be distracted.”

.Comment borne out of envy, desperation — Abure

National Chairman of Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure has said that Anambra state Governor, Charles Soludo’s comment on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was born out of envy, selfishness and desperation.

Labour Party chairman also adviced the governor to tune down his attack on the former governor of Anambra state because he would be destroying both his future and himself if he continues along these lines.

Addressing the media Tuesday, Abure said: “The governor of Anambra state, you could see that his comment is born out of selfishness. His comment is born out of self centeredness, it is born out of desperation. It is born out of envy and jealousy.

“I mean for somebody who was CBN governor, who should know the importance of investment which has been acclaimed by other governors to be one of the best that he has done in Anambra State; I mean for such a man to demean such a person, will tell you that he is acting from a selfish point of view. And therefore Soludo does not control the majority of the people of Anambra states. He does not have control over what plays out in Anambra State.

“I want to also say clearly that even Soludo rose on the legacies of Peter Obi. He came to power through the platform of APGA and Peter Obi built the party, consolidated it , worked for the people of Anambra, which gave confidence to the people to continually vote for APGA. And therefore one can say clearly without any fear of contradiction that Soludo is riding on the legacies of Peter Obi because if not that Peter Obi built APGA by his performance, by instilling confidence in the people to have confidence in the party. Soludo would not have had the platform on which he would have become governor.

“Therefore, I see Soludo’s comments as a distraction, and I urge the people of Anambra to treat it with a pinch of salt to discountenance it, disregard it. By the time we take our campaigns to Anambra, we will test and see who is popular in Anambra. Like Sony Okosun would say, we will know who owns the land. So very soon we will know who owns the land by the time we take our campaigns to Awka, to Onitsha, to Nnewi, we will know who owns the land and by the grace of God, by next year, we will see who will control and win Anambra State.

“The opinion of Soludo is a minority opinion and should be treated with a pinch of salt. It’s very clear that he’s not speaking the mind of Anambra. It is a minority and myopic point of view, and the people of Anambra, even without consulting them, I can say it clearly that it is not a popular opinion and that’s why I’m saying that.

“By the time we take our Campaigns to Anambra state, very soon, and because of his comment, Anambra State will be the state that we will take our campaigns to very soon so that we can test our popularity and test to see who owns the land. My candid advice to him is that he should tune down his comments because he would be destroying his future, destroying himself if he continues along these lines.”