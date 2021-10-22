ANEC 2021: Crude oil theft drops to 4 from 20%-NNPC GMD

THOMAS IMONIKHE, Abuja with agency reports

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari has decried the impact of insecurity in the oil and gas sector , disclosing that the corporation has succeeded in reducing crude oil theft from 20% to 4 %

The NNPC disclosed this while speaking during the opening session of the 17th All Editors Conference, 2021, held in Abuja on Thursday,

The theme of the conference is: “Media in the Times of Crises: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus”.

Kyari, who was Special Guest of Honour said oil and gas workers are targets of kidnap gangs around the country and so much money has been lost as ransoms to rescue kidnapped workers.

Though he didn’t put a figure in terms of barrels of oil lost, he said the improvement was still a far cry from the acceptable limit of 0.5percent adding that many crude oil thieves were still operating within the Corporation’s right of way.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had said in June that an average of 200,000 barrels of oil were lost per day due to pipeline damage.

Mohammed who disclosed this at a Town Hall Meeting on Protecting Oil and Gas Infrastructure in Abuja, also said N60 billion is spent annually to repair and maintain vandalised oil and gas points.

But veteran journalist and chairman of the opening session of the All Nigeria Editors’ Conference 2021 in Abuja, Mr. Ray Ekpu condemned the elites for the inability of the country to be self sufficient in petroleum products and fully exploit her endowed solid minerals resources for the full benefits of citizens.

Ekpu told the elites to hide their faces in shame for not doing the needful lamenting that despite having four petroleum refineries, none of which is functional, Nigeria remains a major net importer of petroleum products at grave cost to the economy.

He also identified seven anomalies in the security management in the country, including that state governors are mere figure heads in respect of security issues while the Commissioners of Police are the real chief security officers.

But Kyari in his remarks said most of the communities around oil and gas facilities are communities of thieves, noting that they serve as hide outs for people who vandalize oil facilities and those involved in oil bunkering.

He however assured of a new NNPC and better performance of the corporation in the coming years, especially with the advent of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“Today, as we all know, Nigeria is in an energy deficit. We import all our petroleum products. In the past several years, every attempt to salvage our refineries has ended up in one misfortunate or the other.

“There have been so many factors responsible for this. However, I can assure you that things have changed and so many things are about to change. For the first time in history, NNPC and its subsidiaries are allowed to do things the way they should be done.

“I can confirm to you that we will fix those refineries. We have started the process. Contractors have been mobilised and I promise they will be delivered soon. You will see what we will deliver before the end of the year”, he assured..

But Kyari reacting to Ekpu’s criticism said the entire elites were to blame for the nation’s non-functional refineries declaring that ‘we won’t hide our faces in shame’.

According to him, since 1999, every attempt at the turn around maintenance of the refineries had been resisted by the elites adding however, that things have changed as the NNPC subsidiaries now have a free hand to discharge their statutory responsibilities unlike the situation in the past.

Stressing that it was a wrong strategy to have asked the builders to come and fix the refineries, he said with a change in approach, the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries would be fully rehabilitated before the end of December.

He said there was an ongoing energy transition and less focus on fossil fuel and more focus on renewable energy.

“However, we advocate for energy justice. There must be energy justice. This means that countries should be allowed to move at their own pace in line with their energy reality”, he added.

Earlier in his opening speech, Mr. Mustapha Isah, the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), called on media houses in the country to give less publicity to activities of terrorists and bandits.

According to him, the conference was an avenue for editors to come together and liaise with relevant stakeholders to discuss national issues and proffer solutions.

Isah further encouraged Editors to use their various media outlets in projecting the achievements of the gallant Nigerian military in the battle against insurgency.

“This forum has over the years provided news managers with the opportunity to put a searchlight on national issues with a view to proffering solutions.

“The country cannot continue this way. The media have to be part of the solution and be at the fore front of the war against terrorism.

“I want to pose a few questions: Should the media play up the occasional successes of insurgents and bandits against our military and other security agencies? Shouldn’t the media deliberately give adequate publicity to the gains of our dedicated military personnel against the bad guys disturbing the peace of this nation? Should we give more attention to the voices of those calling for division or those calling for unity?

“I don’t have specific answers to these questions, and I do hope that this important conference will find answers. But one thing I know is that terrorists and bandits need publicity to sustain their nefarious activities. Denying them that much needed oxygen will be beneficial to our nation” Isah noted.

Meanwhile, the President of Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigerian (NPAN), Kabiru Yusuf, disclosed that the association was spearheading an initiative to find ways to stop the circulation of fake stories.

This is in addition, to alleviate the various difficulties that has been posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to media organisations, especially the newspapers

Yusuf said the issue of importation of newsprint for newspapers and regulation of social media are some of the problems the association would be dealing with.

“We have a general ombudsman, a committee that will help the industry. The committee will have critical stakeholders, the media, the general public, politicians and the security agencies”.

Yusuf was represented by the Secretary General of NPAN, Mr. Muhammed Idris.

Also speaking, Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, urged the Editors and media managers to play a greater mediatory role by entrenching a peace media system and building a culture of peace in today’s conflict-ridden world.

According to Danbatta, a lot of people in times of crisis, look up to the media to provide vital information that will help them in making informed decisions that create stability in emotional management, rather than take actions that result in pandemonium.

“Because most newspapers or broadcast media also have online versions, the NCC strongly advocates responsible use of the internet to carry out personal business and other professional activities in the way and manner as to promote unity, peaceful co-existence and cohesion in the society,” Danbatta said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, represented by the Force Public Relations Officer,, Mr. Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police called on the media to find more creative ways to collaborate with the police in managing national security..

Similarly, Dr Peter Afunaya of the Department of State Services said that the media will set the agenda and define the affairs of the national unity and loyalty.

He added that as such, the media should rethink and ensure that it is a part of Nigeria’s lasting peace.