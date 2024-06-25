Anambrarians’ economic woes deepen as Sit-at-home intensifies in the state

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, Awka

Economic activities were on Monday crippled as sit-at-home was observed and it achieved total compliance in Anambra

Fear of harassment had reportedly kept residents and businessmen and women in-doors in many parts of the state especially, Nnewi, Nnobi, Ekwulobia, Igbo- Ukwu, Ukpor, Nnokwa, Neni,Oko, Umunze, Uga Ihiala, Nanka, Agulu among other places in Anambra.

Markets, street trading, banks, schools, post offices, restaurants, among other businesses were shut down while transportation and movements were restricted.

It was learnt that some communities had earlier warned residents not to do business in their communities on Monday to avoid a reca…

[7:46 pm, 24/06/2024] Odita Mrs: Gov Zulum mourns the demise of Shettima’s mother-in-law

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, has expressed shock over the passing away of the mother-in-law of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albishir.

Hajiya Maryam Abubakar, mother of the wife of the Vice President, Nana Kashim Shettima, died at the age of 69 after a protracted illness in Kano on Sunday evening.

Governor Zulum in a statement released on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Abdurrahman Ahmed Bundi, said Zulum who is currently attending a UN-sponsored retreat in Pakistan, has described the death of Hajiya Maryam as a loss to the entire nation and particularly to the good people of Borno State.

“Verily, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. We, the people and government of Borno State, have joined the family of the Vice President in mourning the passing away of our mother, Hajiya Maryam.”

The Governor said “Hajiya Maryam Abubakar has left a legacy of compassion, humanity and philanthropy. She will be remembered for her service to the community and the less privileged during her lifetime. He also extended his commiseration to Her Excellency, Nana Kashim Shettima, as she goes through this difficult time while urging her to take solace in Almighty Allah.”

Governor Zulum also shared his condolences with the deceased Hajiya Maryam’s other family members who are grieving the loss of a dedicated mother.