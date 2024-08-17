Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Anambra Youths Development commissioner, wife feared kidnapped

News
Commissioner for Youths Development in Anambra State, Hon Patrick Aghamba.
3
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

 

The Commissioner for Youths Development in Anambra State, Hon Patrick Aghamba and wife have been allegedly kidnapped.

 

Information has it that an aide of the commissioner, whose name was given as Mr Offiah was killed in the course of the incident that took place in Ubiaja, Edo State.

 

They were said to be travelling to Abuja to attend the white wedding of the daughter of the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Adaora Soludo.

 

Recall  that the traditional marriage of Adaora was held last Saturday In Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the State

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga could not be reached at the time of filing this report to confirm the report.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11689 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Police officer feared dead as hoodlums attack Nnobi police…

Lagos launches most advanced, simplified revenue collection…

Oyo anti-graft agency sentences civil servant to three…

Works Ministry designs fourth Renewed Hope Road…

1 of 1,640