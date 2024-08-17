Anambra Youths Development commissioner, wife feared kidnapped

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Commissioner for Youths Development in Anambra State, Hon Patrick Aghamba and wife have been allegedly kidnapped.

Information has it that an aide of the commissioner, whose name was given as Mr Offiah was killed in the course of the incident that took place in Ubiaja, Edo State.

They were said to be travelling to Abuja to attend the white wedding of the daughter of the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Adaora Soludo.

Recall that the traditional marriage of Adaora was held last Saturday In Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the State

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga could not be reached at the time of filing this report to confirm the report.

