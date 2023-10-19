Anambra youths declare war against criminals, warns them to steer clear community

Pamela Eboh, Awka

Following its notoriety as the hotbed for crime, especially drug and cult related activities, the youths of Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State have declared war against criminals.

Recall that the community had in the recent past witnessed the gruesome murder of its former President General inside his car at a petrol station, asides several other killings.

The Central Executive Council of the community’s leadership, Obosi Development Union (ODU) on Wednesday embarked on a one day awareness campaign to express readiness to secure their land.

The leadership conducted a march which consisted of members of the community and their vigilante round the community.

The community handed out a stern warning to criminal elements to amend their ways or leave the town for their own safety

President General of the community, Barr Chimezie Obi who addressed members of the community stated that the motive behind the campaign was as a result of numerous crimes and many other atrocities that have dented the image of the community, and it’s people.

According to him, this challenge led to integration of Obosi Development Union Central Committee Executives, Branch President and their secretaries, central security unit and also the village branches of the union to decide on the right step to be taken to put a perpetual end to the ugly trend completely.

Chimezie said: “Though many of the culprits are foreigners who claim to come from Obosi, but we are issuing a final warning to the individuals responsible, to pack their loads and leave the community.

“We have the political will to work, and need support in terms of vehicles and other security gadgets and equipments. We need more police presence, more man power and more recruitment of vigilante operatives,” he added.

According to him, the primary purpose of the exercise was to secure the Obosi inland, before venturing into the Urban part of Obosi and called on Governor Soludo and other well meaning Ndi Obosi both home and abroad to partner with the Union in the fight to secure their hometown for the betterment of all.

On his part, the Transition committee chairman of Idemili North local government area, Hon. ChuksBrown Ezeoba expressed his support for the youths’ actions, even as he described it as a move that will ensure a safe and secured Obosi.