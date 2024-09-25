Anambra youths apprehend indigenes aiding bandits attacking communities, killing citizens

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Following the incessant crimes recorded in Ogbaru community, Anambra State and its environs, the youths on Monday mobilised and apprehended five indigenes who were said to have been aiding bandits in attacking communities in the area.

In recent times, there have been increased attacks on police stations, Local government Secretariats as well as a United Nations team that visited the area.

One of the suspects whose name was given as Eselu was said to have become a hardened criminal after his sack from Julius Berger following an alleged case of theft.

Eselu who is now deceased was said to be responsible for most of the attacks in the area.

Reports also have it that he was inviting bandits who posed as freedom fighters to the local government, using them to steal, harass, maim and kill enemies or anyone who stood in his way.

Efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga at the time of filing this report for his reaction failed as his mobile phone could not be reached.

It was however gathered that Ogbaru has of late been plagued with violence as a result of oil mining in the area.

