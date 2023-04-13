Anambra : Widow laments son’s death as killers are yet to be arrested 2 months after

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Mrs. Lucy Obasi, a widow who hails from Umunwagu village, Idembia, Ezza South Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Wednesday, at her residence in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, lamented that killers of her son, Chikaodili, have not been arrested two months after they stabbed him to death.

” He is the only one that is close to give me joy as he was living with me befoe they stabbed him to death. His elder brother is based in Lagos and occasionally comes. But since the death of Chikaodili, the baby of the house, I have not been myself again.

“I always stay indoors now, not doing anything, I hardly eat because I don’t have appetite. Only God will see me through. I am a widow who struggle to keep body and soul together.

“I need justice, the killers of my son will not go scot-free because my son did not do them anything g, they over powered him and killed him by stabbing him severally on his neck and body with broken bottle,” she cried.

Recall that the police command in the State, swung into action towards arresting the three suspects who allegedly stabbed him to deathl with a broken bottle, over sharing formular for #1.600, given to them after a business transaction.

It was gathered that the deceased, a scrap dealer at Tarzan junction axis, along Onitsha/Enugu expressway, Nkpor, hailed from Ebonyi State, while his assailants, who also deal in scraps, hail from Enugu State.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, the deceased and his assailants, earlier had a prolonged heated argument in their place of work over the sharing formular of the said money which prompted the intervention of a master trader that resolved the crisis.

However, as the resolution did not go down well with the assailants, some hours later they reportedly invited the deceased to a drinking spree at a joint aimed at luring him to deal decisively with him.

The deceased was said to have ignored the invitation knowing fully well that they still wanted to harm him because the resolution was not in their favour.

It was learnt that the bubble burst when they eventually caught him on his bike, same day, held him tight while on his bike, as one stabbed him on his neck and head with a broken bottle, he immediately slumped and the assailants fled.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at Iyi-Enu hospital morgue, Ogidi, by the police who reportedly have concluded arrangements for autopsy.

Wailing and crying when met in her residence at Nkpor, mother to the deceased demanded for justice adding that the assailants just wasted her son for nothing.

Confirming the incident, the Ogidi Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Mr Sani Ahmed, (CSP), said they have embarked on man hunt for the assailants.

“None of the suspects has been arrested, we have commenced man hunt for the fleeing assailants. We will get them, the corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue at Iyi-Enu hospital moque, Ogidi, the DPO hinted.