Anambra vows to plant 1000 trees yearly…as Soludo urges tree planting culture

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, this weekend, urged Ndi Anambra to develop the culture of tree planting, saying that the advantages of planting trees are enormous, vowing that the state must plant at least 1000 trees yearly.

Mr Governor who was represented by his Commissioner for Environment, Hon.Felix Odimegwu, made this disclosure during the flag off of tree planting exercise at port Harcourt road, Fegge Onitsha

”So what we are doing today is in commemoration, with what we want to achieve. It is urban redegeneration, where trees are planted on the streets, roads, highways, thereby giving a green cover of the state, we are planting trees here today. Two years ago the United Nations named Onitsha as the most populated area in the world but that narrative is changing now.

”God created trees to create a balance in the eco system, it brings oxygen that human beings and animals breath in and absorb carbondioxide that we bring out.

“Our purpose of doing this exercise is to plant 200 trees today on both sides of the road, so that the cooling effects will be noticed in this area.

“The Ministry of Environment wants to bring the initiative of using trees as a souvenir for birthdays, any important person celebrating a birthday, we give him/ her tree as a gift in commemoration of the birthday so that he will plant that tree, with that consciousness of tree planting, having a green cover will be achieved”.he disclosed.

“We have to embrace the earth, not minding that we sometimes have natural disasters but with proper planning and programmes like the Anambra Tree Planting Day, slated for every June 10th, we can always be ready for any form of disaster, be it natural or man-made,” he further explained.

He added that tree planting is essential as a means of combating climate change challenges such as desertification, drought, erosion, among others.

According to him, Ndi-Anambra must commend the achievement of the State Government in the Greening and Restoration of Indigenous Trees project towards curbing climate change challenges.

He urged the Onitsha traders and residents to protect the newly planted trees, noting that if matured, it will not only beautify the city, but it will also protect the land for nature and restoration of the planet.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Paul Nwosu, while speaking, commended the commissioner for Environment, Odimegwu, adding that tree is life, and that he wants to be part of the tree planting exercise.

He also appreciated the National Institute of Public Relations, Anambra Chapter for using tree planting in commemoration of their 60th birthday.

In her remarks, the Chairman of Nigerian Institute of public relations, NIPR, Prof.Angela Nwamuo disclosed that NIPR embarked on tree planting to commemorate the 60th birthday of NIPR, which she said started in Abuja on 1st June, this year.

She advised other chapters to go back to their states and reciprocate this, which Anambra State Chapter has done, which Solution mantra, Governor Charles Soludo, started the program

” We said that we will queue into it by partnering with the Ministry of Environment, NIPR Anambra State Chapter is joining the national to celebrate the diamond jubilee, so we are doing this with this symbolic planting to help the eco system,” she said.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Hon.Emeka Orji, recalled how Fegge used to be when they were growing up and frowned on how it was before the coming of Governor Soludo, who he said did not leave any stone unturned in making sure that the lost glory of Onitsha is restored.

He said that these trees are planted all over in the local Government secretariat, saying that he believed that within now and next year, “We will see something different in Onitsha South.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Onitsha South Landlords Association, Chief Okwudiri Obinwanne commended Governor Soludo, Commissioner for environment, among others for the job well done and advised Onitsha residents to maintain the trees planted in their area so as to achieve the clean, green and liveable homeland.

Among those that graced the occasion included, Anambra State House of Assembly member representing Fegge 1 constituency, Hon. Fred Ezenwa, Commissioner for Special Duties, Mrs Beverly Nkemdiche Ikpeazu, TC Chairman Onitsha North Local Goverment, Hon.Tony Nwora,, Managing Director ASWAMA, Chief Mike Ozoemena, Onitsha South APGA Stakeholders, among others.