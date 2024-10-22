Anambra Sunday massacre: Govt places bounty on perpetrators, says enough is enough

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State government has placed bounty on the perpetrators of the gruesome killing of 15 people on Sunday in Nibo community, Awka South Local Government Area of the State.

Recall that some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums that came in a lexus jeep and Sienna car on Sunday afternoon, stormed the Oye Nwochichi Market in Nibo and Eke Nibo Market, in a commando style and opened fire on people, killing no fewer than ten persons, leaving others including children with varying degrees of injuries

Reacting to the incident through a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor; the Anambra Government sympathised with the families of the persons who lost their lives in the attack, but, vowed to hunt down the perpetrators and put an end to such violent crime in the state.

The state government also placed an undisclosed bounty on the perpetrators of the heinous crime, pledging utmost confidentiality and a ‘handsome reward’ for anybody who can provide useful information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

The statement read in part, “The Anambra State Government is aware of the deaths that resulted from alleged cult-related killings that occurred in Nibo, Awka South LG, today, October 20, 2024. This is just another instance of the kind of violent crimes linked to cults that have occurred recently, and the state government is determined to put an end to it.

“The government sympathises with the families of the deceased and assures them that the government will get to the root of the incident and bring the perpetrators to book. To this end, the government appeals to members of the public to avail it of any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, while assuring them of confidentiality and a handsome reward.

“Law-abiding Anambra State residents are advised to go about their lawful businesses without fear while the state government works with security services to handle the incident.

“Hotlines for relaying this and related information will be made available.”