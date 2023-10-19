Anambra State Ranks Among Top 5 Fiscal Performers in Nigeria

In an impressive achievement reflecting astute management of resources and financial responsibility, Anambra State has clinched a coveted position among the top five states in Nigeria for its exceptional fiscal performance.

The latest BudgIT report on the overall evaluation of states’ fiscal policies places Anambra at an impressive 5th position, an affirmation of the remarkable strides made under the visionary leadership of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR.

Generally, states ascending the ranks on Index A exhibit a commendable level of self-reliance, displaying limited reliance on federally disbursed revenue for their day-to-day operations.

This enviable position signifies that these states possess greater financial viability, even in the hypothetical scenario of an independent existence.

Governor Soludo’s indomitable commitment to transforming the economic landscape of Anambra has ushered in an era of unprecedented growth and stability.

His dynamic approach to financial management has been instrumental in propelling the state to this remarkable achievement.

This milestone stands as a resounding endorsement of the Soludo-nomics model, a blueprint that has successfully steered Anambra State towards a trajectory of sustained progress so far.

It serves as an affirmation that under Governor Soludo’s stewardship, Anambra continues to flourish, creating a legacy of prosperity for generations to come.

The government of Anambra State, under Governor Soludo is resolute in its commitment to build on this accomplishment, ushering in an era of even greater economic prosperity, improved public services, and enhanced quality of life for every Ndi Anambra.

Indeed, Solution is here! And Anambra will continue to win!