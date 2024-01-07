Anambra: Soludo hails military for liberating 8 communities under siege by criminals

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo over the weekend commended the military’s efforts at bridging the gap between the armed forces and civilian population.

He made the commendation at the governor’s lodge in Amawbia when he received the Chief of Defense Staff of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Gen. Christopher Musa on a courtesy visit.

Soludo used the occasion to harp on the role played by the army and other security agencies in the liberation of eight local government areas in the state which were previously under siege by criminal elements, saying that the decisive response taken by security forces helped to salvage the situation.

He said, “When we declared war on them, they couldn’t withstand the force,”

The governor cited the recent success in securing communities like Ukpor, which was formerly dominated by armed groups and underscored the hand of fellowship extended by his government to those seeking rehabilitation, urging them to abandon violence.

While describing Musa’s visit as a social one, the governor said, “Your visit is a social visit, revealing the softer side of the military to demonstrate that they are part of the people. I appreciate the humanization of the military image.”

He requested the deployment of military men and materials to the state to enhance precision targeting in order to eliminate the safe havens where the criminals hide.

Soludo further expressed gratitude to the Army, Navy, Airforce, Police, DSS , Civil Defense corp and the local Vigilante Group for the significant progress achieved in restoring peace and security in Anambra.

Earlier in his speech, Gen. Musa acknowledged the improved security situation in Anambra state, assuring the Governor of continued commitment to securing the state.

He harped on the importance of collaboration with the people and their recognizing them as the core purpose of the military service.

He also explained that his visit signifies a strengthening partnership between the Anambra State government and the Nigerian Armed Forces in ensuring peace and fostering sustainable development in the region.

Musa was accompanied in the visit by senior military officials, including General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada, Commander of Operation Delta State, Rear Admiral Eugenio Ferreira, Chief of Defense Transportation and Innovation, AVM Nkem Aguiyi.

Others were, Chief of Defense Staff Logistics, Major General Gabriel Ochigbano, Defense Intelligence Information, Brig-Gen T.I Gusau, Commander NA 3O2 Onitsha, Col MB Abubakar among others.