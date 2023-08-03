Anambra Security: CP Adeoye Visits Injured Police personnel in the Hospital

The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command CP Aderemi Adeoye visited two police operatives, who sustained injuries on 31/7/2023 during a Joint Security Force onslaught against insurgents in a criminal camp at Orsumoghu.

The visit is to boost the morale of Officers while discharging their duties with the assurance that, their welfare is of paramount importance to the leadership of the Force. He made a cash donation to the officers and prayed for their quick recovery while assuring them that the Police would not abandon or leave them behind.

The Police boss according to a release by the Command’s spokesman DSP Tochukwu Ikenga also assures the good people of Anambra that the command is more determined than ever to flush out the miscreants in the state and make the entire state safer for law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses.