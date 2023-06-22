Anambra Schools Sports: Martha Amabilis, Don Bosco emerges finalists in male, female basketball category  

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Martha Amabilis Girls Secondary School and Don Bosco Secondary School, Ugwuagba Obosi have emerged as the overall winners in the ongoing Anambra State school sports festival in the Basketball boys and girls category.

The finals which were held at the Ekwueme Square Awka on Thursday featured Don Bosco secondary school squaring up against Bubendoff Memorial School, Adazi-Ani Anaocha local government council with a 5-4 defeat to emerge first in the boys’ category.

Also, Martha Amabillis defeated Dominican Sisters College, Idemili North 7-0 to pick the winning ticket in the girls’ category.

Speaking at the event, the Director Technical, Anambra State Sports Development Commission, Coach Emeka Obidimma said he was impressed with the students who showed promising talents throughout the competitions.

He said that the festival which was purposed to discover talents in the spirit of catching them young has been successful.

Obidimma added, “This competition is to give the boys and girls a future in sporting activities, apart from their educational pursuits. The competition was impressive and the children exhibited great talents

“Despite most of the players in the competitions not having basketball courts, they did well.

He however called on schools management to build basketball courts for the budding talents to practice and build a future in the game of basketball.