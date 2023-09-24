Anambra : Resurgence of Military Intervention in African Politics worries VC, others

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Vice Chancellor, VC, Paul University, Awka, Anambra State capital, Prof. Obiora Nwosu, and others, weekend, while commending management of College of Post Graduate Studies of the university for orgainsing a roundtable discussions bordering on national discuss, strongly condemned resurgence of military intervention in African politics.

In a welcome address Nwosu delivered to a team of scholars gathered from across the country, he urged them to deal professionally with the issue on table, even as he listed the causes and challenges to Africa

In his brief lecture titled : The Resurgence of Military Intervention in African Politics: Causes and Challenges for African Development” and “The Dialectics of Democracy Backsliding and the Future of Africa’s Development,” Nwosu urged the discussants to critically look at the issue and proffer visible solutions to the identified challenges with simple goal of a better society and a brighter future for younger generations.

Nwosu however, highlighted that Nigerian democracy had a promising start but faced setbacks due to issues with operators who had different mindsets and ideologies.

He stated that Government of God is theocracy while Government of man is democracy of the people, for the people and by the people which according to him is imperfect while God’s Government is divine and perfect.

The VC added further that if a democratic government is fully adopted and applied to God’s will, the governed will rejoice because the principles of democracy is for the good of mankind when followed on principles.

In his own contribution, Prof. Godwin Onu , convener of the Roundtable and Provost, College of Postgraduate Studies of the University, explained that the programme aimed to encourage young scholars to address African issues.

Onu said that it is also expected that young scholars should contribute immensely to the strengthening of democracy principles and its sustainable development across the continent.

He disclosed that the University is in collaboration with Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, (NIIA) Lagos, and Adekunle Ajasin University Akingba, Akoko, Ondo State, in the discussion to address pressing issues facing the African continent.

According to him varied panel of experts and scholars from different institutions gathered to provide a platform for in-depth analysis and meaningful dialogue on the complex issues facing Africa and possibly proffer solutions .

Also speaking, Prof Charles Obiorah of Department of Political Science , Anambra State University Igbariam, as chairman of the occasion, commended the organiser of the round table discussion for a brilliant scholar packaging.

Obiorah advised participants to pay huge attention to the discourse and actively take part in the process as the issues on discourse is a veritable tool to advancing the African continent in a progressive stable.

Dr. Kester Onor, a resource person from NIIA, discussed the resurgence of military intervention in African politics, and attributed causes such as political instability, economic crises, and governance issues, as reasons for military invention.

Onor added imperialism, neo-colonialism, sit tight syndrome , power elongation, insecurity, corruption, weak democratic values , high level of resentment ,Islamic insurgency ,neo-liberal democracy and ruling elites inability to provide basic amenities

He said that possible solution would be rotational form of governance among zones ,respect for democratic principles that suits the continent , the ruling elites ability to accommodate others and need for peaceful and democratic solutions.

Dr. Hyacinth Iwu, of Political Science Department, from Adekunle Ajasin University, centered his discourse on the dialectic of democracy backsliding and future of the African development.

Iwu said that the topic suggests that there is democracy or has been democracy in Africa arises more of the confused meaning of democracy than its existence in Africa.

He explained that some scholar contend that chieftaincy institutions that dominated pre-colonial Africa were anachronistic ,undemocratic divisive ,costly and a hindrance to the development and transformation of the continent.

Iwu said a scholar who studied pre colonial Igbo society wrote that Igbo people had great confidence in their traditional institutions because they were not despotic or undemocratic and were of a great deal in matter handling.

He said that other pre colonial states with decentralized traditional system like Tonga in Zambia, Masai in Kenya, before the imposition of the invented hierarchical chieftaincy by colonial statehad a level of collective decision arrangement.

Iwu said that to speak of backsliding of democracy in post colonial African amounts to ignoring the colonial states in Africa that were built on conquest, subjugation and therefore highly undemocratic.

However, he said that worrying trend of democratic backsliding in some African countries, can be attributed to weak institutions, electoral irregularities, political corruption, and a lack of respect for the rule of law, arguing that democracy was a term that was never practiced in Nigeria.

Iwu listed various types of democracy to include populist, liberal, participatory, social , deliberative and said that democracy is not elusive but independent states have continued to search for it because of its dual nature that combines both methods and process.

He said that democracy should not be a means through which a segment group will perpetually be confined ti opposition or reduce to the status of a slave who looks up to the master for survival.

Iwu said that those opposed to consensus democracy because their region controls political power would have to be persuaded to understand that governmental system are used to resolve and nit to generate conflicts.

He said that power sharing is a recipe for the underdevelopment ,lack of technological innovative in Africa because those excluded from governance and prime decision making may have the knowledge that can contribute addressing the economic, technical and social challenges bedeviling Africa.

Dr. Amobi Chiamogu of the Federal Polytechnic Oko,said that what backsliding has to do with the meaning of democracy do not really hold much as to tag it to chronic issue with Africa.

Chiamogu said that Africans borrowed democracy from the West and it has nit given the desired need for good governance for Africans so the need to backslide comes in.

He said Africans are reversing democracy because the assumed principles is not followed to the latter, there is no genuine political participatory , poor electoral respect and disregard to rule of law from the elites.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics of Paul University Awka, Prof. Stella Okunna,commended the speakers for their robust submission and said that introductions of representative government may be an alternative to good governance the people seeks.

The Legal Adviser of the University, Prof Carol Arinze-Umeobi examined the negative consequences of military interventions, such as human rights abuses, disruption of democratic processes, and the potential hindrance of economic growth and development.

reports that some speakers agreed in importance of strengthening democratic institutions, promoting and ensuring the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms as essential steps toward safeguarding and advancing democracy in Africa

The traditional ruler of Awkuzu, Igwe Charles Anikweze was the royal father that grace the event . He urged the participants to listen with rapt attention and transform the gains to the larger society.

He said that younger generations need to be drawn closer to the happenings and taught the right attitude to sane living where rules and laws are respected