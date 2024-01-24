Anambra Reps member felicitates International Day of Education with constituents

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The member representing Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency, Anambra State, in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Emeka Idu, has felicitated the 2024 International Day of Education with his constituents.

Speaking on the need for one to be educated, he stated that, “Education is a human right, a public good and a public responsibility”.

According to him the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

He said that, “Without inclusive and equitable quality education and life long opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind.

“Today, 250 million children and youths are out of school, and 763 million adults are illiterates. Their right to education is being violated and it is unacceptable. It’s time to transform education. The sixth International Day of Education will be celebrated on 24 January 2024 under the theme, “learning for lasting peace”.

“The world is seeing a surge of violent conflicts paralleled by an alarming rise of discrimination, racism, xenophobia, and hate speech. The impact of this violence transcends any boundary based on geography, gender, race, religion, politics, offline and online. An active commitment to peace is more urgent today than ever.

“Learning for peace must be transformative, and help empower learners with the necessary knowledge, values, attitudes and skills and behaviours to become agents of peace in their communities,” the lawmaker stated.