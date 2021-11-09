Anambra: Rep demands probe of failed BVAS

PAMELA EBOH ,Awka with agency report

A member representing Onitsha North and South at House of Representatives and All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu, has called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security operatives to investigate the failure of BVAS machine in Onitsha North and South local government areas.

Ikpeazu said the failure of BVAS and late arrival of materials to most polling units in her constituency was a calculated attempt to disenfranchise many voters in that area.

The lawmaker, who spoke to newsmen on Monday, alleged that the failure of BVAS and late arrival of electoral materials in Onitsha and other strongholds of APC, was planned to stop people from voting en masse for APC.

“I want to make it clear that the machine rejected me two times and I insisted to vote. In most wards and polling units in Onitsha North and South which is my stronghold, many people did not vote due to malfunctioning of the machine.

“It was a calculated attempt not to allow my supporters vote for APC that was why they brought non-functional machine in my constituency. They knew about my popularity in Onitsha and I have never lost any election since 1999, no matter the political party I contested in like APP, ANPP, PDP and now in APC.

“I want INEC and security agencies to investigate what happened in Onitsha. The failure of BVAS was to stop my numerous supporters from voting, the late arrival of electoral materials in most polling units was also a plot to disenfranchise my constituents.

“The electoral materials did not arrival early in most polling units in Onitsha and where it came early the machines refused to work which delayed the voting in most places.

“It was a calculated plot to disenfranchise my supporters because this place is my stronghold and nobody has beaten me in Onitsha in the previous elections.

“I want to make it known to the world that many of my people did not vote during the election due to BVAS malfunctioning and late arrival of materials to the polling units.

“Many people came out en masse to cast their votes but went home disappointed when the machine rejected them severally. It was planned deal to stop my supporters from voting for my new party APC in the last election,” Ikpeazu noted.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjusted the timeframe for voting in Tuesday’s supplementary election for Anambra governorship poll in Ihiala local government area.

It said voting will hold from 10am-4pm as against the 8:30am-2:30pm period.

This was announced on Monday by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye.

He said: “Following the suspension of collation of results in respect of the 2021 Anambra State Governorship election as announced yesterday, November 7, 2021 by the State Collation/Returning Officer and the decision of the Commission to hold election in Ihiala Local Government Area on Tuesday, November 9, the Commission in line with extant rules and regulations has made a slight adjustment to the commencement and closing time for the said election.

“Accordingly, polling in respect of the supplementary election for Ihiala Local Government will commence tomorrow at 10am and end at 4pm.

“This decision, which will be strictly complied with, has been taken following a careful review of the prevailing situation in Anambra state and is being widely shared with the stakeholders including security agencies.

“We urge political parties, voters, election duty officials, election observers, the media and the general public to note this slight modification. We also appeal to citizens to conduct themselves in an orderly manner to ensure that the election is brought to a peaceful conclusion.”

INEC ordered the supplementary election because the margin between the two leading candidates, Soludo and Ozigbo, which stands at 52,624 is lower than the 148,407 votes that were canceled in Ihiala LGA.

Ahmadu Umar, the collation officer for Ihiala LGA, had earlier reported that there was no election in the Local government.

The returning officer Prof Florence Obi, VC of the University of Calabar, said the decision to suspend the collation of results was because the outstanding votes can affect the outcome of the election.

She, therefore, fixed the supplementary election in Ihiala LGA, for tomorrow Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Results from the remaining 20 LGAs, as announced by INEC on Sunday, showed that the APGA candidate, Soludo, is leading with 103,946 votes, he was followed by Ozigbo of the PDP, who got 51,322 votes

Meanwhile, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All-Progressives Congress, APC, has accused residents of the South East of engaging in ethnic politics.

Igbokwe said the Igbo will continue to remain spectators in Nigerian politics until they change their attitude.

He disclosed this while reacting to the ongoing governor election in Anambra state.

He urged residents of the region to stop the policy of isolation.

In a post on his Facebook page, the Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said the Southeast should strive to politically connect with the Federal Government.

He wrote: “I had thought that Igbo would go beyond ethnic politics and work to connect to the centre to meet other Nigerians, but ife ji Ndigbo jisi ha ike. We will continue to be spectators.

“Politics is a numbers game, the Igbo cannot continue to engage in politics in isolation in the 21st century and expect a miracle to happen. It is time to build bridges, not to burn bridges. “

Similarly, Ebonyi State Government, on Monday, said Governor David Umahi, did not make any statement on the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, which had been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Social media have been awash with posts credited to Umahi, allegedly accusing the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Prof Charles Soludo, of rigging the election.

But in a statement, signed by Umahi’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze, the Government said the Governor had not commented on the election, urging the public to disregard such frivolous posts.

“Our attention has been drawn to an infantile Facebook post on the timeline of one Chijinkem, alleging that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Umahi, declared that the last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Anambra was fret with irregularities.

“The poster equally implied that the Governor rejects the outcome on behalf of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and people of Anambra State and threatened to seek redress.

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have bothered responding to the ill-fated post by the attention-seeking fellow but we have elected to clear the doubt of some discerning minds.

“First, His Excellency, Governor David Umahi, at no point, made such remarks about the Anambra State Gubernatorial election.

“It is, however, uncomplimentary to imagine His Excellency speaking on behalf of the Standard-bearer of the APC and a Party that has a full-fledged structure, moreover, in an election that its outcome has not been concluded by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Going by the foregoing, we hereby urge the general public to disregard the post as it has no iota of truth in it.

“We also like to use this medium to remind the poster and other Social Media purveyors of fake news that the State Law on fake news is very much in place to deal with potential recalcitrant.

