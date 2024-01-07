Anambra Police recruitment: Don’t allow yourself to be swindled by online scammers – CP warns applicants

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

As the Anambra State Police Command recruitment exercise is currently going on, the State Commissioner of Police, CP, Mr. Aderemi Adeoye, weekend, warned interested applicants not to allow themselves to be swindled by online scammers.

Sounding the note of warning, the CP reiterated that the police would not be held responsible for any applicants swindled adding that for any enquiry these two phone numbers should be called, 07039194332 and 080393340022.

In a press release signed and issued to newsmen in Onitsha by the Police Public Relation’s Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, (DSP), on behalf of the Commissioner, it read in part thus: “CP Aderemi Adeoye reiterates that the recruitment exercise is free of charge. He assured that the screening will be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and professionalism.

“The CP also advised applicants not to allow themselves to be swindled by online fraudsters and other criminal elements who might take advantage of the recruitment process to defraud innocent applicants and warned further that anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted.

It was gathered that the General Duty/Specialist constables, Physical/Credential screening exercise will commence from 8th – 29th January 2024.

Consequently, candidates are advised to check for their application status on the recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng, and print their invitation slip.

They are also advised to be at the screening venue in their clean white T-shirts and shorts with the following mandatory requirements:

Two white flat files with a recent passport photograph attached,

Evidence of physical/mental fitness from a government-recognized Medical Hospital,evidence of Good character from the Village/District Head of the applicant and certificate of origin duly signed by the Local Government Chairman or Secretary.

Other requirements were, National Identity Number (NIN) – Slip Print-out, Original and duplicate copies of credentials O’ Level Result(s), Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age, print-out of the application form, and Duly completed Guarantor’s form invitation slip.

He warned further that any candidate who fails to present any of the above-mentioned requirements will not be considered for the exercise.